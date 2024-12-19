Pokemon TCG Pocket players are heads over heels for a new addition to the cosmetic store

Pokemon TCG Pocket Players are, as you can imagine, having a lot of fun messing around with the new cards introduced in the Mythical Island pack update. But, while cards and combos are obviously the talk of the town, a lot of love is headed towards a certain cosmetic that is quickly becoming a favourite among coin flippers.

This cosmetic is a new Mew coin! You can get this coin by spending 60 pack stamina to open Mythical Island packs, so it's not too hard to get really. And it's a looker too! A nice vibrant pink Mew with a black background is a nice look for the star coin of the update. However, it's Mew's face that has specifically caught the eye of players

Some players have used the coin as inspiration to make comparisons to various memes, while others are trying to create memes of their own. What many may not know is that it's based on a real Pokemon TCG coin. This was shared to the wider community by Reddit user gianlucazt who took a picture of their own real life coin as proof. So it's another nice tie in the the physical card game - something that helps bring both communities together.

It also urges players to spend their time opening packs, which they absolutely should be doing. There are some excellent new decks made playable thanks to the Mythical Island release. This includes, but is not limited to, a rad new Gyarados EX deck as well as a super powerful Celebi EX deck. Bust open some packs and try 'em out!