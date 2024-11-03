Pokemon TCG Pocket players are convinced they know how to always find a pack with a hit, but I think some of them were never lied to in school about that Mew under a truck

Pokemon TCG Pocket has quickly proven popular, which has obviously led to some making claims about surefire tricks to get some good pulls.

If there's a Pokemon game, there will be someone spreading some kind of rumour about it and cool things you can get but there's no real evidence for. It's a tale as old as time, going all the way back to the original games with that rumour your friend told you at school where they swore they got a Mew by looking under that one truck (but they can't show you because they left their Game Boy at home, conveniently). This seems to be holding true with the latest game too, Pokemon TCG Pocket, a mobile game with a focus on collecting cards rather than battling with them, where players have convinced themselves that they know how to guarantee a hit every single time.

You see, the game has a feature that lets you choose which pack you want to open from a rotating carousel of them. There doesn't seem to be any real reason for this other than the illusion of choice, or maybe even giving the impression of choosing the pack you want from a booster box like in the real world. However, there are some tiny details about the packs which players have latched on to - occasionally, you might come across a pack where the top of the virtual packaging is slightly bent (you can rotate the packs to check). This has led some players to claim that you're guaranteed to get hits from these packs, potentially more than one even.

NVM IT'S NOT EVERY TIME 😭😭 does seem to drastically increase hit rates though?? — SteeloAndKri (@SteeloAndKri) November 1, 2024

To be clear, there's absolutely no evidence for this being anything more than a coincidence, with some even noting later on that no, this isn't a guaranteed way to get good cards. After all, this is technically a gacha game, they want you to spend money, and if you can guarantee yourself good cards, you'd be less likely to spend said money.

Other users have even claimed that recording your screen and then flipping the pack so you open the cards backwards will get you good pulls, but once again this is almost definitely just a coincidence, I cannot imagine a world where a gacha game would let you cheat it like that. Still, it's kind of a tradition for Pokemon fans to spread rumours about things you can do in the creature collecting games, so thanks for never changing, I guess?