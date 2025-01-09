Pokemon TCG Pocket has blown past $400 million in revenue since October, with Japan spending the most Pokemoolah

It's been around 10 weeks since the launch of Pokemon TCG Pocket, and the game is estimated to have already shot past $400 million in gross revenue. This figure comes from Aaron Astle at PocketGamer.biz, who reported having found it on data analytics service AppMagic.

According to AppMagic, the game owes a sizable portion of its thanks to the people of Japan, who have made up 43% of total earnings all on their lonesome. In addition, it seems the game is slowly growing in player spending, with a estimated 1% increase since its first two weeks.

What has led to this continued growth and steady momentum towards the billion milestone? Well, in this writer's opinion, it's got to be consistent updates. Not only in terms of major updates like the recent Mythical Island card expansion, but the steady release of limited-time events. As of writing, the game is wrapping up a big Mythical Island PvP event. In addition, there's an ongoing PvE event that offers a special Blastoise among other exclusive card variants, and a Wonder Pick event that can reward players who log on often a special Charmander and Squirtle.

If you have players logging in often, then you're making the game a major part of their day-to-day lives. And if they've got a game as a major part of their lives, then they're usually more willing to spend money on it. Splash on top of all this the recently added discount packs of premium currency over the new year period and you've got a recipe for some consistent cash flow.

It also helps, of course, that Pokemon TCG Pocket is a fantastic game. Yeah, MewTwo EX might still be top tier, but there's enough room to expirment and mess around to make the game a compelling and enjoyable mobile title.

Are you still playing Pokemon TCG Pocket? How much have you spent? Let us know below!