Pokemon TCG Pocket's next expansion is Space-Time Smackdown, and apparently Dialga and Palkia are straight-up breaking the universe to get to your deck

Desperate for more cards to drop in Pokemon TCG Pocket, because your army of cute soldiers can never be large enough? Well, good news, another new expansion is dropping for it next week, featuring new packs that'll give you a chance to pull Dialga and Palkia, who've apparently been messing with the fabric of the universe. .

As outlined in a fresh tweet from the game's official account, the next expansion is Space-Time Smackdown - which is defintely what Space Jam wouldn't been called if it starred The Rock instead of Michael Jordan.

As the trailer below teases, you can expect the usual bunch of new cards, this time headlined by Dialga and Palkia. Those two will have ex variants, and it sounds like they've earned them. The duo "have bent time and space to rule the battlefield as dimension-altering Pokémon ex" according to the trailer's description. Cool, now come sit next to my 15 thousand Digletts.

"The Space-Time Smackdown expansion features new cards including exciting Pokemon ex cards, new Trainer cards, and gorgeous immersive cards ready to bring you into the wondrous world of Pokemon," the description adds.

So, when's this expansion dropping? Well, January 30 is the date in both the tweet and trailer descripotion, but the video itself says January 29. One of those two days, then. Either way, trading's finally arriving just before then, on January 28.

The Space-Time Smackdown even offers a quick look at what the trading screen will look like right at the end, so make sure to check that out if you're planning on being a top TCG wheeler dealer in order to ditch the 20 million Doduo you've pulled.

Let us know how excited you are about this expansion! Also, if you're new or need a refresher, you can consult our huge array of helpful TCG Pocket guides for expert advice on things like getting started and assembling decks based around Pokemon ranging from Alakazam to Vileplume.