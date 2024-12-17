Skip to main content
Pokemon TCG Pocket Mythical Island Card List

Here’s what to expect from Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Mythical Island card set!

The booster pack for the Mythical Island set in Pokemon TCG Pocket is shown
Image credit: The Pokemon Company/VG247
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

The Mythical Island set of cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket is the first mini-set players have been exposed to, but being ‘mini’ doesn’t mean that this set is lacking in cards whatsoever. The set contains a grand total of 86 cards, and while 68 of them needed to officially ‘complete’ the set, keen collectors will have plenty of rare, illustrated cards to also seek out.

Unlike the prior standard set, Genetic Apex, which consisted of three different booster packs to choose from (that all contained their own unique cards, for the most part), Mythical Island consists of just one booster pack. With some luck, you might just be able to finish off this set quickly, and to help you do just that, here’s the Mythical Island card list in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Mythical Island Card List

Unlike the Genetic Apex set in Pokemon TCG Pocket, which included three booster packs, the Mythical Island set of cards consists of just one booster pack.

We have listed all cards you can get from the pack, as well as their inclusion rates and rarities, below.

Common - 100% Inclusion (1st - 3rd Cards)

  1. Exeggcute
  2. Snivy
  3. Morelull
  4. Ponyta
  5. Larvesta
  6. Salandit
  7. Salazzle
  8. Magikarp
  9. Finneon
  10. Chewtle
  11. Cramorant
  12. Pikachu
  13. Joltik
  14. Dedenne
  15. Elgyem
  16. Swirlix
  17. Flabebe
  18. Floette
  19. Slurpuff
  20. Mankey
  21. Primeape
  22. Geodude
  23. Koffing
  24. Purrloin
  25. Liepard
  26. Venipede
  27. Whirlipede
  28. Pidgey
  29. Pidgeotto
  30. Eevee
  31. Chatot
  32. Old Amber

Uncommon - 90% Inclusion (4th Card), 60% Inclusion (5th Card)

  1. Exeggutor
  2. Servine
  3. Shiinotic
  4. Dhelmise
  5. Rapidash
  6. Magmar
  7. Lumineon
  8. Drednaw
  9. Electabuzz
  10. Galvantula
  11. Sigilyph
  12. Florges
  13. Beheeyem
  14. Graveler
  15. Stonjourner
  16. Weezing
  17. Scolipede
  18. Druddigon
  19. Mythical Slab
  20. Pokemon Flute
  21. Blue
  22. Budding Expeditioner
  23. Leaf

Rare - 5% Inclusion (4th Card), 20% Inclusion (5th Card)

  1. Mew
  2. Serperior
  3. Volcarona
  4. Vaporeon
  5. Raichu
  6. Golem
  7. Marshadow
  8. Tauros

EX - 1.666% Inclusion (4th Card), 6.664% Inclusion (5th Card)

  1. Celebi ex
  2. Gyarados ex
  3. Mew ex
  4. Aerodactyl ex
  5. Pidgeot ex

Full Art EX - 0.5% Inclusion (4th Card), 2% Inclusion (5th Card)

  1. Celebi ex
  2. Gyarados ex
  3. Mew ex
  4. Aerodactyl ex
  5. Pidgeot ex
  6. Blue
  7. Budding Expeditioner
  8. Leaf
  9. Mew ex (Alternate Full Art)
  10. Aerodactyl ex (Alternate Full Art)

Full Art Rare - 2.572% Inclusion (4th Card), 10.288% Inclusion (5th Card)

  1. Exeggutor
  2. Serperior
  3. Salandit
  4. Vaporeon
  5. Dedenne
  6. Marshadow

Golden Rare - 0.04% Inclusion (4th Card), 0.16% Inclusion (5th Card)

  1. Mew ex

Immersive Rare - 0.222% Inclusion (4th Card), 0.888% Inclusion (5th Card)

  1. Celebi ex

With a clear idea of what the Mythical Island set of cards includes, be sure to check out our list of the best Pokemon TCG Pocket decks, and check out what Secret Missions you’ve left to complete.

