Pokemon TCG Pocket Mythical Island Card List
Here’s what to expect from Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Mythical Island card set!
The Mythical Island set of cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket is the first mini-set players have been exposed to, but being ‘mini’ doesn’t mean that this set is lacking in cards whatsoever. The set contains a grand total of 86 cards, and while 68 of them needed to officially ‘complete’ the set, keen collectors will have plenty of rare, illustrated cards to also seek out.
Unlike the prior standard set, Genetic Apex, which consisted of three different booster packs to choose from (that all contained their own unique cards, for the most part), Mythical Island consists of just one booster pack. With some luck, you might just be able to finish off this set quickly, and to help you do just that, here’s the Mythical Island card list in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
We have listed all cards you can get from the pack, as well as their inclusion rates and rarities, below.
We have listed all cards you can get from the pack, as well as their inclusion rates and rarities, below.
Common - 100% Inclusion (1st - 3rd Cards)
- Exeggcute
- Snivy
- Morelull
- Ponyta
- Larvesta
- Salandit
- Salazzle
- Magikarp
- Finneon
- Chewtle
- Cramorant
- Pikachu
- Joltik
- Dedenne
- Elgyem
- Swirlix
- Flabebe
- Floette
- Slurpuff
- Mankey
- Primeape
- Geodude
- Koffing
- Purrloin
- Liepard
- Venipede
- Whirlipede
- Pidgey
- Pidgeotto
- Eevee
- Chatot
- Old Amber
Uncommon - 90% Inclusion (4th Card), 60% Inclusion (5th Card)
- Exeggutor
- Servine
- Shiinotic
- Dhelmise
- Rapidash
- Magmar
- Lumineon
- Drednaw
- Electabuzz
- Galvantula
- Sigilyph
- Florges
- Beheeyem
- Graveler
- Stonjourner
- Weezing
- Scolipede
- Druddigon
- Mythical Slab
- Pokemon Flute
- Blue
- Budding Expeditioner
- Leaf
Rare - 5% Inclusion (4th Card), 20% Inclusion (5th Card)
- Mew
- Serperior
- Volcarona
- Vaporeon
- Raichu
- Golem
- Marshadow
- Tauros
EX - 1.666% Inclusion (4th Card), 6.664% Inclusion (5th Card)
- Celebi ex
- Gyarados ex
- Mew ex
- Aerodactyl ex
- Pidgeot ex
Full Art EX - 0.5% Inclusion (4th Card), 2% Inclusion (5th Card)
- Celebi ex
- Gyarados ex
- Mew ex
- Aerodactyl ex
- Pidgeot ex
- Blue
- Budding Expeditioner
- Leaf
- Mew ex (Alternate Full Art)
- Aerodactyl ex (Alternate Full Art)
Full Art Rare - 2.572% Inclusion (4th Card), 10.288% Inclusion (5th Card)
- Exeggutor
- Serperior
- Salandit
- Vaporeon
- Dedenne
- Marshadow
Golden Rare - 0.04% Inclusion (4th Card), 0.16% Inclusion (5th Card)
- Mew ex
Immersive Rare - 0.222% Inclusion (4th Card), 0.888% Inclusion (5th Card)
- Celebi ex
With a clear idea of what the Mythical Island set of cards includes, be sure to check out our list of the best Pokemon TCG Pocket decks, and check out what Secret Missions you’ve left to complete.