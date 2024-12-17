The Mythical Island set of cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket is the first mini-set players have been exposed to, but being ‘mini’ doesn’t mean that this set is lacking in cards whatsoever. The set contains a grand total of 86 cards, and while 68 of them needed to officially ‘complete’ the set, keen collectors will have plenty of rare, illustrated cards to also seek out.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Unlike the prior standard set, Genetic Apex, which consisted of three different booster packs to choose from (that all contained their own unique cards, for the most part), Mythical Island consists of just one booster pack. With some luck, you might just be able to finish off this set quickly, and to help you do just that, here’s the Mythical Island card list in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Mythical Island Card List

Unlike the Genetic Apex set in Pokemon TCG Pocket, which included three booster packs, the Mythical Island set of cards consists of just one booster pack.

We have listed all cards you can get from the pack, as well as their inclusion rates and rarities, below.

Common - 100% Inclusion (1st - 3rd Cards)

Exeggcute Snivy Morelull Ponyta Larvesta Salandit Salazzle Magikarp Finneon Chewtle Cramorant Pikachu Joltik Dedenne Elgyem Swirlix Flabebe Floette Slurpuff Mankey Primeape Geodude Koffing Purrloin Liepard Venipede Whirlipede Pidgey Pidgeotto Eevee Chatot Old Amber

Uncommon - 90% Inclusion (4th Card), 60% Inclusion (5th Card)

Exeggutor Servine Shiinotic Dhelmise Rapidash Magmar Lumineon Drednaw Electabuzz Galvantula Sigilyph Florges Beheeyem Graveler Stonjourner Weezing Scolipede Druddigon Mythical Slab Pokemon Flute Blue Budding Expeditioner Leaf

Rare - 5% Inclusion (4th Card), 20% Inclusion (5th Card)

Mew Serperior Volcarona Vaporeon Raichu Golem Marshadow Tauros

EX - 1.666% Inclusion (4th Card), 6.664% Inclusion (5th Card)

Celebi ex Gyarados ex Mew ex Aerodactyl ex Pidgeot ex

Full Art EX - 0.5% Inclusion (4th Card), 2% Inclusion (5th Card)

Celebi ex Gyarados ex Mew ex Aerodactyl ex Pidgeot ex Blue Budding Expeditioner Leaf Mew ex (Alternate Full Art) Aerodactyl ex (Alternate Full Art)

Full Art Rare - 2.572% Inclusion (4th Card), 10.288% Inclusion (5th Card)

Exeggutor Serperior Salandit Vaporeon Dedenne Marshadow

Golden Rare - 0.04% Inclusion (4th Card), 0.16% Inclusion (5th Card)

Mew ex

Immersive Rare - 0.222% Inclusion (4th Card), 0.888% Inclusion (5th Card)

Celebi ex

With a clear idea of what the Mythical Island set of cards includes, be sure to check out our list of the best Pokemon TCG Pocket decks, and check out what Secret Missions you’ve left to complete.