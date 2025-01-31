Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Space-Time Smackdown expansion introduces a whole range of new, Generation IV Pokemon to the game, including fan favourite legendaries, Dialga and Palkia. However, Fighting-type Pokemon fans can also rejoice given the addition of Lucario to the game.

The Lucario card in Space-Time Smackdown might not look like much at first with its measly 40 damage attack, but its ability — Fighting Coach — will improve the damage output of our entire team of ‘mons. On top of that, the ability stacks, making some already annoying Fighting-type decks even more of a pain to combat. To help you make one such deck, here’s our Pokemon TCG Pocket Lucario deck guide and card list.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Lucario deck guide and card list

This Lucario deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket functions very similarly to our Aerodactyl ex deck, but this time around, we’re forgoing Mankey and Primeape for Riolu and Lucario instead, who allow our team of Fighting-type ‘mons to deal even more damage to opponents.

We’re also going to use another Space-Time Smackdown Trainer Card, the Rocky Helmet Tool, to give our Pokemon even more opportunities for damaging the opponent.

2x Old Amber

2x Aerodactyl ex

2x Riolu

2x Lucario

2x Marshadow

2x Sabrina

2x Poke Ball

2x Professor’s Research

2x X Speed (or 1x X Speed and 1x Leaf)

2x Rocky Helmet

Our primary attacker in this particular deck is Aerodactyl ex, who dishes out 80 damage for just two Energy. On top of that, its Primeval Law ability prevents the opponent from evolving any Pokemon in the Active Spot.

This can put a swift stop to any opponents trying to build Venusaur ex, Blastoise ex, Serperior for Celebi ex, or Gardevoir for Mewtwo ex, and this is why we’re also bringing along the Sabrina Supporter card. She can force the opponent to switch their Active Pokemon, and with some luck, we can ensure that Basic and Stage 1 Pokemon are prevented from evolving for a turn or two. You ideally want to have Aerodactyl ex in the Active Spot as soon as possible for this reason.

You could consider swapping Sabrina for the Cyrus Supporter card, which forces your opponent to switch in a benched Pokemon that has damage on it. This, however, is a bit risky without any Pokemon in our deck that damage benched ‘mons, but it’s something to keep in mind in case you decide to bring along the likes of Hitmonlee!

Now, Aerodactyl ex doesn’t have the best damage output ever, but this is where Lucario conveniently comes into play. Having Lucario on the board, whether it’s in the Active Spot or Benched, will allow all of your Fighting-type Pokemon to do an additional 20 damage with their attacks.

If you have the maximum of two Lucario on your Bench, this means that your Fighting-type Pokemon’s attacks will do 40 more damage. This means Aerodactyl ex can deal 120 damage to an opponent for two Energy, rather than 80. It also turns Lucario’s measly 40 damage attack into an 80 damage attack.

Even Marshadow, our back-up Basic Pokemon, will benefit greatly. Their Revenge attack deals 40 damage by default unless used immediately after one of your Pokemon is knocked out. In this scenario, Marshadow instead deals 100 damage. Now, with Lucario’s aid, Marshadow can deal 80 damage by default, boosted to 140 damage if one of your ‘mons is knocked out in the prior turn.

Now, let’s say our opponent uses Sabrina on us, and we’re forced to move Lucario or Marshadow into the Active Spot. This isn’t so bad if either are prepared to attack, but if not, we’re bringing along some X Speed Item cards to allow us to quickly retreat them again. Lucario has the highest Retreat Cost — two Energy — in this deck, so X Speed’s ability to reduce Retreat Costs by one Energy should do just fine for us.

That said, you could alternatively bring the Leaf Supporter card instead which reduces Retreat Costs by two Energy, but this means we cannot use Professor’s Research or Sabrina during that turn.

We’re also bringing along the Poke Ball Item card and Professor’s Research Supporter card, as per usual, to help us pull the cards we require quickly.

Last but not least, though, we’re bringing the Rocky Helmet Tool card introduced in Space-Time Smackdown. This card can be attached to a Pokemon, and once the Pokemon is attacked, 20 damage will be dealt to the attacker. This essentially gives Druddigon’s Rough Skin Ability to any Pokemon you want, making Lucario and Aerodactyl ex even stronger than they already are in this deck.

For more on Pokemon TCG Pocket, take a look at our guide to the best decks, as well as our guide to all the Secret Missions that are available to complete in-game.