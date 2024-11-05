Pokemon TCG Pocket is running its first Solo Battle event, and this time around, you’ll be taking on a Lapras ex deck in an attempt to earn rewards like Hourglasses and Promo Cards. With some luck, you might even get your very own Lapras ex to add to your collection or build a deck with.

The Lapras ex event, which runs from today (November 5) until November 18, consists of a series of battles that increase in difficulty. Here’s our guide to Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Lapras ex event, and everything you need to know about making the most of it.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Lapras ex event guide

To take part in Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Lapras ex event, all you need to do is enter the battle menu and select ‘Solo’. Here, there will be the ‘Lapras ex Drop Event’, which features four solo battles of increasing difficulty for you to take part in.

Before you go ahead and pummel through the battles, however, take a look in the top right-hand corner of the event page. You will see five Event Tokens; one of these is consumed each time you attempt a battle. Once they run out, you will need to wait 12 hours for an Event Token to recharge before you can attempt any of the battles again. However, by completing challenges during your battles you can earn Event Hourglasses which reduce the timer.

Much like other Solo Battles, there are first-time rewards for your first victory in each difficulty. What makes the Lapras ex event interesting however, is that there are Chance Rewards too. More on these below!

Pokemon TCG Pocket Lapras ex event rewards

Your first time rewards for taking part in Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Lapras ex battles are the usual: Packs, Hourglasses, Shinedust, and Shop Tickets. That said, there is a strong possibility you might earn some Chance Rewards, and this is what the event is really all about.

Your Chance Rewards consist of Shinedust, Shop Tickets, and most importantly, Promo Pack A. These particular booster packs only contain one of five Promo cards, which could be any of the following:

Lapras ex

Butterfree

Pikachu

Mankey

Clefairy

Lapras ex is obviously what most players will be after from this pack, so be sure to make the most of your Event Tokens whenever they are available. With some luck, and enough attempts at the battles over the two week course of the event, you should be able to get yourself more than one Lapras ex and build your very own Lapras ex deck!

How to claim Pokemon TCG Pocket Lapras ex event rewards

To claim the Promo Packs you receieve from the Lapras ex event, return to the main menu and press the gift icon in the top right-hand corner of the screen. This is where you usually receive thanks from other players opening your packs in Wonder Pick, but during the course of the event it's where you can pick up and open any Promo Packs you earn.

For more on Pokemon TCG Pocket, take a look at our Venusaur ex deck build for a solid Grass-type deck, as well as our tips and tricks to help you make the most of the card-collecting game.