Some of the best decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket right now involve aggressive attackers that are quick to set up, and fortunately for Water-type fans like me, many of these meta decks are Water decks. One of such is the Lapras ex deck that features just four Pokemon and sixteen Trainer Cards.

Thanks to the Misty Supporter Card, stacking your main Pokemon — Lapras ex — with Energy is no trouble at all with some luck, and very annoying for our opponents. This deck guarantees we get Lapras ex early and given their HP and self-healing capabilities, they’re able to tank a significant amount of damage while we set them up and begin knocking out the opposing Pokemon.

Here’s our card list and guide to the best Lapras ex deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Lapras ex deck - card list and guide

This Lapras ex deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket is quite simple to use, and while it relies on some good luck with your first hand of cards, it isn’t too tricky to worm your way out of a bad hand with this deck.

Given that the deck consists of just four Pokemon cards, we’re hoping to receive at least one of these alongside a Poke Ball or Professor’s Research on our first turn. With some luck, you might get Lapras ex and Misty on your first turn, meaning you can attempt to load Lapras ex with Energy early and knock out your opponent’s starting Pokemon swiftly.

There are also two Fossil Cards in this deck, mainly to save us from when our opponent uses the Sabrina Supporter Card to switch out our Active Pokemon. The Fossil Cards will keep a low-HP Lapras ex or Staryu safe on the bench while we heal and build them, and at worst, will only allow our opponents to acquire a single Prize Point at most, rather than two Prize Points.

2x Lapras ex

1x Staryu

1x Starmie ex

2x Fossil Cards

2x Misty

2x Sabrina

2x Giovanni

2x X Speed

2x Professor’s Research

2x Poke Ball

2x Potion

Image credit: The Pokemon Company/VG247

In this Lapras ex deck, we’ve opted to add Staryu and Starmie ex as a back-up Pokemon. They require just two Energy to dish out an 90 damage attack, which they can execute on the second turn if needed. On top of that, they have no retreat cost, so it’s easy enough to swap them out for our Lapras ex once they have enough Energy. You can also use Staryu as you would a Fossil Card, if worst comes to worst. Though, bear in mind that Staryu has a single Energy retreat cost unlike its evolution, Starmie ex.

If you do not have Starmie ex, you could swap them both for a Pokemon such as Psyduck/Golduck, Snom/Frosmoth, or Tentacool/Tentacruel. If you have Articuno ex, you can also use them instead of Starmie ex, and use the spare card slot for another Fossil Card or the Red Card Item Card.

Alternatively, you can forgo the additional Pokemon altogether and run this deck with just two Lapras ex, swapping Starmie ex for some Red Card Item Cards, or two additional Fossil Cards. This is risky business, but it can pay off nicely.

Misty, Professor’s Research, and Poke Balls are Trainer Cards that are vital to any Water-type deck, but Giovanni is a Supporter Card that can be especially vital to Lapras ex decks. Given that Lapras ex’s main attack dishes out 90 damage while healing itself for 20 damage, it’ll take two consecutive attacks to knock out most opposing Pokemon ex. Giovanni allows us to deal an additional 10 damage, which can make a huge difference if your opponent is using Potions and so forth. Similarly, that’s why Potions are important for this deck, too; they can determine whether Lapras ex will survive the next attack or not.

That said, we also have X Speeds in this deck, so provided you build two Lapras ex, or a Starmie ex (or alternative Pokemon) during the battle, you can retreat a low-HP Lapras ex for another Pokemon to finish off the battle. Just watch out for the likes of Greninja, Articuno ex, and Zebstrika, who are popular ‘mons that can damage Pokemon on the bench.

