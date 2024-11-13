Pokemon TCG Pocket has multiple missions and battle-related challenges for players to complete while padding out their virtual card collection, but did you know that some of these missions are completely secret until after you’ve completed them? It’s these secret missions that can add Mew to your collection.

The Mew card in Pokemon TCG Pocket is an immersive, full-art card that any player can unlock, but it will take some grinding to do so. Here’s exactly how to get Mew in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

How to get Mew in Pokemon TCG Pocket

The Mew card in Pokemon TCG Pocket is — or at least, was — a secret card, only available to players who had completed a secret, unnamed mission in the game. Though, as players have gone about filling out their collection of virtual cards, the Mew card — and the conditions required to unlock it — have been discovered.

Unfortunately, Mew cannot be opened from a booster pack. Instead, players who wish to unlock Mew will need to collect every single Kanto Pokemon available in Pokemon TCG Pocket, which is a whopping 150 Pokemon.

The Mew card itself is one of four Immersive Cards that have interactive artwork, and by collecting all four Immersive Cards, you’ll be able to complete yet another one of Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Secret Missions.

While the Mew card is visually stunning, if your enjoyment of Pokemon TCG Pocket comes from battling, it isn’t necessarily worth grinding out the Pack Hourglasses for this card. Mew’s only move, Psy Report, reveals the opponent's hand while dealing 20 damage, which doesn’t make it the most useful card available. They’re a cute accompaniment for a Mewtwo ex deck, though!

I am personally trying to unlock the Mew card, and have found this Pokemon TCG Pocket Card Tracker spreadsheet — with thanks to u/Maxwell1755 on Reddit — very useful for the endeavor. The spreadsheet allows you to track all of the cards you currently have, and then tells you which pack is best for you to open next if you wish to collect all Kanto Pokemon as quickly as possible. It tells you which pack to open if you’re trying to collect all 226 cards in the Genetic Apex set too!

