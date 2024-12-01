Pokemon TCG Pocket has an incredible new Mewtwo promo card, but you'll have to cough up some dough if you want to get it to complete your collection

It's a new month, so Pokemon TCG Pocket has a new premium pass, and Mewtwo fans will certainly want to consider subscribing to it this month.

We've entered the second full month of Pokemon TCG Pocket being all that anyone can think about at the moment, and with a new month comes a new premium pass. This time around, the pass comes with a Mewtwo card, the key difference being that it's a regular one rather than an EX card so comes with a different moveset. The big draw of it isn't necessarily going to be its competitive viability though, as it's the art that's the real seller. This particular promo shows Mewtwo flying high above a city at nighttime, and it's certainly a stunner - I personally prefer it to that art rare version of the Mewtwo EX card everyone uses, the lighting just hits for me in this one.

Unfortunately, it seems the only way to get this card is by subscribing to the premium pass. It's easy enough to get once you do, you just simply have to log in while subscribed and it's yours, but that does mean you have to pay $9.99 if you aren't a premium pass member. There is a way to get it to free, but that's only if you haven't used your two-week premium pass trial, so if you've already used that up and don't really want to pay anything (you'd be an outlier there, considering just how much money it has made), you might be out of luck until trading is introduced next year.

The new Premium Pass Rewards are here! The new Pikachu accessories are super cute, and that Mewtwo Promo goes hard! 🔥



Check the in-game announcements for further details on everything. pic.twitter.com/G4smJhiStW — Pokémon TCG Pocket (@PokemonTCGP) December 1, 2024

Outside of the great Mewtwo card, there's also a bunch of great Pikachu-themed cosmetics, like a playmat, card sleeves, and a binder cover - to get these you need to complete the premium pass missions, and then spend premium tickets to get them. Thankfully you can get all the tickets you need by completing the relevant missions, but you do still need to do them in the first place. Better get to opening some packs!