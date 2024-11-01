Pokemon TCG Pocket Card List: How are packs different?

Confused why you’re getting so many duplicate cards even though you’ve only just started playing Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Well that could be because, like me, you failed to notice the subtle differences between Genetic Apex packs - and I’m not just talking about whether they’ve got Charizard, Mewtwo or Pikachu on the front.

In the real-life Pokemon TCG, the different card pack designs from a booster set are all filled from the same card list. It’s not clear from the shop-front screen, but in Pokemon TCG Pocket while all of the packs are pulling from the same Genetic Apex set, they’re pulling from different card pools within that set. That’s right, the three different pack designs all have different cards inside!

This means that whether you’re picking Pikachu, Charizard or Mewtwo, you have a chance at pulling completely different commons, rares and even EX cards!

You will always get three commons in a pack as the first three cards, then the 4th and 5th cards have different weightings to be from the rest of the card rarities - which we’ll also list below.

Here are the full card lists for each of the different packs, so you can make a more informed choice for your collection and deck-building!

Pokemon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex Mewtwo card list

Common - 100% inclusion (1st-3rd Cards)

Bulbasaur Weedle Kakuna Venonat Scyther Cottonee Petilil Ponyta Heatmor Salandit Salazzle Sizzlipede Psyduck Tentacool Shellder Krabby Snom Blitzle Tynamo Helioptile Heliolisk Slowpoke Gastly Jynx Ralts Woobat Swoobat Golett Sandshrew Cubone Hitmonlee Rhyhorn Clobbopus Ekans Zubat Grimer Koffing Pawniard Dratini Pidgey Pidgeotto Rattata Raticate Farfetch’d Doduo Eevee Minccino Wooloo Dubwool Old Amber

Uncommon - 90% inclusion (4th Card), 60% inclusion (5th card)

Ivysaur Venomoth Pinsir Whimsicott Lilligant Rapidash Centiskorch Golduck Tentacruel Cloyster Kingler Bruxish Frosmoth Zebstrika Eelektrik Pincurchin Slowbro Haunter Mr. Mime Kirlia Golurk Sandslash Marowak Rhydon Grapploct Arbok Golbat Bisharp Dragonair Dodrio Lickitung Porygon Cinccino Koga Giovanni

Rare - 5% inclusion (4th Card), 20% inclusion (5th card)

Venusaur Beedrill Vaporeon Articuno Eelektross Gengar Mewtwo Gardevoir Muk Weezing Dragonite Pidgeot Ditto Aerodactyl

EX - 1.6% inclusion (4th Card), 6.7% inclusion (5th card)

Venusaur EX Articuno EX Gengar EX Mewtwo EX Marowak EX

Full Art Rare - 2.6% inclusion (4th Card), 10.3% inclusion (5th card)

Bulbasaur Cubone Golbat Weezing Dragonite Pidgeot Ditto Porygon

Full Art EX - 0.5% inclusion (4th Card), 2% inclusion (5th card)

Venusaur EX Articuno EX Gengar EX Mewtwo EX Marowak EX Koga Giovanni Articuno EX (alternate full art) Gengar EX (alternate full art)

Secret Rare - 0.2% inclusion (4th Card), 0.8% inclusion (5th card)

Mewtwo EX

Golden Rare - 0.04% inclusion (4th Card), 0.16% inclusion (5th card)

Charizard EX Pikachu EX Mewtwo EX

Pokemon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex Charizard card list

Common - 100% inclusion (1st-3rd Cards)

Oddish Bellsprout Exeggcute Tangela Cottonee Petilil Skiddo Gogoat Charmander Vulpix Ponyta Magmar Heatmor Sizzlipede Psyduck Poliwag Staryu Ducklett Froakie Pyukumuku Snom Blitzle Helioptile Heliolisk Abra Slowpoke Woobat Swoobat Golett Sandshrew Mankey Machop Hitmonchan Clobbopus Ekans Mawile Pawniard Meltan Rattata Raticate Spearow Fearow Meowth Farfetch’d Doduo Eevee Minccino Wooloo Dubwool Dome Fossil

Uncommon - 90% inclusion (4th Card), 60% inclusion (5th card)

Gloom Weepinbell Pinsir Whimsicott Lilligant Charmeleon Ninetales Rapidash Centiskorch Golduck Poliwhirl Starmie Swanna Frogadier Bruxish Frosmoth Zebstrika Pincurchin Kadabra Slowbro Golurk Sandslash Primeape Machoke Kabuto Grapploct Arbok Bisharp Persian Dodrio Tauros Cinccino Erika Blaine Sabrina

Rare - 5% inclusion (4th Card), 20% inclusion (5th card)

Vileplume Victreebel Exeggutor Charizard Flareon Moltres Poliwrath Lapras Greninja Alakazam Machamp Kabutops Melmetal Kangaskhan

EX - 1.6% inclusion (4th Card), 6.7% inclusion (5th card)

Exeggutor EX Charizard EX Moltres EX Starmie EX Machamp EX

Full Art Rare - 2.6% inclusion (4th Card), 10.3% inclusion (5th card)

Gloom Pinsir Charmander Rapidash Lapras Alakazam Slowpoke Meowth

Full Art EX - 0.5% inclusion (4th Card), 2% inclusion (5th card)

Exeggutor EX Charizard EX Moltres EX Starmie EX Machamp EX Erika Blaine Sabrina Moltres EX (alternate full art) Machamp EX (alternate full art)

Secret Rare - 0.2% inclusion (4th Card), 0.8% inclusion (5th card)

Charizard EX

Golden Rare - 0.04% inclusion (4th Card), 0.16% inclusion (5th card)

Charizard EX Pikachu EX Mewtwo EX

Pokemon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex Pikachu card list

Common - 100% inclusion (1st-3rd Cards)

Caterpie Metapod Paras Cottonee Petilil Growlithe Ponyta Heatmor Sizzlipede Squirtle Psyduck Seel Horsea Goldeen Seaking Magikarp Snom Pikachu Magnemite Voltorb Electabuzz Blitzle Helioptile Heliolisk Clefairy Slowpoke Drowzee Woobat Swoobat Golett Sandshrew Diglett Geodude Mienfoo Clobbopus Ekans Nidoran female Nidoran male Pawniard Rattata Raticate Jigglypuff Wigglytuff Farfetch’d Doduo Eevee Minccino Wooloo Dubwool Helix Fossil

Uncommon - 90% inclusion (4th Card), 60% inclusion (5th card)

Parasect Pinsir Whimsicott Lilligant Rapidash Centiskorch Wartortle Golduck Dewgong Seadra Omanyte Bruxish Frosmoth Electrode Zebstrika Pincurchin Clefable Slowbro Golurk Sandslash Dugtrio Graveler Onix Mienshao Grapploct Arbok Nidorina Nidorino Bisharp Dodrio Chansey Cinccino Misty Brock Lt. Surge

Rare - 5% inclusion (4th Card), 20% inclusion (5th card)

Butterfree Arcanine Blastoise Gyarados Omastar Raichu Magneton Jolteon Zapdos Hypno Golem Nidoking Nidoqueen Snorlax

EX - 1.6% inclusion (4th Card), 6.7% inclusion (5th card)

Arcanine EX Blastoise EX Pikachu EX Zapdos EX Wigglytuff EX

Full Art Rare - 2.6% inclusion (4th Card), 10.3% inclusion (5th card)

Squirtle Gyarados Electrode Diglett Nidoqueen Nidoking Eevee Snorlax

Full Art EX - 0.5% inclusion (4th Card), 2% inclusion (5th card)

Arcanine EX Blastoise EX Pikachu EX Zapdos EX Wigglytuff EX Misty Brock Lt. Surge Zapdos EX (alternate full art) Wigglytuff EX (alternate full art)

Secret Rare - 0.2% inclusion (4th Card), 0.8% inclusion (5th card)

Pikachu EX

Golden Rare - 0.04% inclusion (4th Card), 0.16% inclusion (5th card)

Charizard EX Pikachu EX Mewtwo EX

Now you understand which cards you can get, it's time to play with them! Here are our top Pokemon TCG Pocket tips for success, as well as our Pokemon TCG Pocket weakness chart.