Pokemon TCG Pocket Card List: How are packs different?
Here's the full card list for the Genetic Apex set in Pokemon TCG Pocket, so you can tell the difference between Charizard, Mewtwo and Pikachu packs!
Confused why you’re getting so many duplicate cards even though you’ve only just started playing Pokemon TCG Pocket?
Well that could be because, like me, you failed to notice the subtle differences between Genetic Apex packs - and I’m not just talking about whether they’ve got Charizard, Mewtwo or Pikachu on the front.
In the real-life Pokemon TCG, the different card pack designs from a booster set are all filled from the same card list. It’s not clear from the shop-front screen, but in Pokemon TCG Pocket while all of the packs are pulling from the same Genetic Apex set, they’re pulling from different card pools within that set. That’s right, the three different pack designs all have different cards inside!
This means that whether you’re picking Pikachu, Charizard or Mewtwo, you have a chance at pulling completely different commons, rares and even EX cards!
You will always get three commons in a pack as the first three cards, then the 4th and 5th cards have different weightings to be from the rest of the card rarities - which we’ll also list below.
Here are the full card lists for each of the different packs, so you can make a more informed choice for your collection and deck-building!
Pokemon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex Mewtwo card list
Common - 100% inclusion (1st-3rd Cards)
- Bulbasaur
- Weedle
- Kakuna
- Venonat
- Scyther
- Cottonee
- Petilil
- Ponyta
- Heatmor
- Salandit
- Salazzle
- Sizzlipede
- Psyduck
- Tentacool
- Shellder
- Krabby
- Snom
- Blitzle
- Tynamo
- Helioptile
- Heliolisk
- Slowpoke
- Gastly
- Jynx
- Ralts
- Woobat
- Swoobat
- Golett
- Sandshrew
- Cubone
- Hitmonlee
- Rhyhorn
- Clobbopus
- Ekans
- Zubat
- Grimer
- Koffing
- Pawniard
- Dratini
- Pidgey
- Pidgeotto
- Rattata
- Raticate
- Farfetch’d
- Doduo
- Eevee
- Minccino
- Wooloo
- Dubwool
- Old Amber
Uncommon - 90% inclusion (4th Card), 60% inclusion (5th card)
- Ivysaur
- Venomoth
- Pinsir
- Whimsicott
- Lilligant
- Rapidash
- Centiskorch
- Golduck
- Tentacruel
- Cloyster
- Kingler
- Bruxish
- Frosmoth
- Zebstrika
- Eelektrik
- Pincurchin
- Slowbro
- Haunter
- Mr. Mime
- Kirlia
- Golurk
- Sandslash
- Marowak
- Rhydon
- Grapploct
- Arbok
- Golbat
- Bisharp
- Dragonair
- Dodrio
- Lickitung
- Porygon
- Cinccino
- Koga
- Giovanni
Rare - 5% inclusion (4th Card), 20% inclusion (5th card)
- Venusaur
- Beedrill
- Vaporeon
- Articuno
- Eelektross
- Gengar
- Mewtwo
- Gardevoir
- Muk
- Weezing
- Dragonite
- Pidgeot
- Ditto
- Aerodactyl
EX - 1.6% inclusion (4th Card), 6.7% inclusion (5th card)
- Venusaur EX
- Articuno EX
- Gengar EX
- Mewtwo EX
- Marowak EX
Full Art Rare - 2.6% inclusion (4th Card), 10.3% inclusion (5th card)
- Bulbasaur
- Cubone
- Golbat
- Weezing
- Dragonite
- Pidgeot
- Ditto
- Porygon
Full Art EX - 0.5% inclusion (4th Card), 2% inclusion (5th card)
- Venusaur EX
- Articuno EX
- Gengar EX
- Mewtwo EX
- Marowak EX
- Koga
- Giovanni
- Articuno EX (alternate full art)
- Gengar EX (alternate full art)
Secret Rare - 0.2% inclusion (4th Card), 0.8% inclusion (5th card)
- Mewtwo EX
Golden Rare - 0.04% inclusion (4th Card), 0.16% inclusion (5th card)
- Charizard EX
- Pikachu EX
- Mewtwo EX
Pokemon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex Charizard card list
Common - 100% inclusion (1st-3rd Cards)
- Oddish
- Bellsprout
- Exeggcute
- Tangela
- Cottonee
- Petilil
- Skiddo
- Gogoat
- Charmander
- Vulpix
- Ponyta
- Magmar
- Heatmor
- Sizzlipede
- Psyduck
- Poliwag
- Staryu
- Ducklett
- Froakie
- Pyukumuku
- Snom
- Blitzle
- Helioptile
- Heliolisk
- Abra
- Slowpoke
- Woobat
- Swoobat
- Golett
- Sandshrew
- Mankey
- Machop
- Hitmonchan
- Clobbopus
- Ekans
- Mawile
- Pawniard
- Meltan
- Rattata
- Raticate
- Spearow
- Fearow
- Meowth
- Farfetch’d
- Doduo
- Eevee
- Minccino
- Wooloo
- Dubwool
- Dome Fossil
Uncommon - 90% inclusion (4th Card), 60% inclusion (5th card)
- Gloom
- Weepinbell
- Pinsir
- Whimsicott
- Lilligant
- Charmeleon
- Ninetales
- Rapidash
- Centiskorch
- Golduck
- Poliwhirl
- Starmie
- Swanna
- Frogadier
- Bruxish
- Frosmoth
- Zebstrika
- Pincurchin
- Kadabra
- Slowbro
- Golurk
- Sandslash
- Primeape
- Machoke
- Kabuto
- Grapploct
- Arbok
- Bisharp
- Persian
- Dodrio
- Tauros
- Cinccino
- Erika
- Blaine
- Sabrina
Rare - 5% inclusion (4th Card), 20% inclusion (5th card)
- Vileplume
- Victreebel
- Exeggutor
- Charizard
- Flareon
- Moltres
- Poliwrath
- Lapras
- Greninja
- Alakazam
- Machamp
- Kabutops
- Melmetal
- Kangaskhan
EX - 1.6% inclusion (4th Card), 6.7% inclusion (5th card)
- Exeggutor EX
- Charizard EX
- Moltres EX
- Starmie EX
- Machamp EX
Full Art Rare - 2.6% inclusion (4th Card), 10.3% inclusion (5th card)
- Gloom
- Pinsir
- Charmander
- Rapidash
- Lapras
- Alakazam
- Slowpoke
- Meowth
Full Art EX - 0.5% inclusion (4th Card), 2% inclusion (5th card)
- Exeggutor EX
- Charizard EX
- Moltres EX
- Starmie EX
- Machamp EX
- Erika
- Blaine
- Sabrina
- Moltres EX (alternate full art)
- Machamp EX (alternate full art)
Secret Rare - 0.2% inclusion (4th Card), 0.8% inclusion (5th card)
- Charizard EX
Golden Rare - 0.04% inclusion (4th Card), 0.16% inclusion (5th card)
- Charizard EX
- Pikachu EX
- Mewtwo EX
Pokemon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex Pikachu card list
Common - 100% inclusion (1st-3rd Cards)
- Caterpie
- Metapod
- Paras
- Cottonee
- Petilil
- Growlithe
- Ponyta
- Heatmor
- Sizzlipede
- Squirtle
- Psyduck
- Seel
- Horsea
- Goldeen
- Seaking
- Magikarp
- Snom
- Pikachu
- Magnemite
- Voltorb
- Electabuzz
- Blitzle
- Helioptile
- Heliolisk
- Clefairy
- Slowpoke
- Drowzee
- Woobat
- Swoobat
- Golett
- Sandshrew
- Diglett
- Geodude
- Mienfoo
- Clobbopus
- Ekans
- Nidoran female
- Nidoran male
- Pawniard
- Rattata
- Raticate
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Farfetch’d
- Doduo
- Eevee
- Minccino
- Wooloo
- Dubwool
- Helix Fossil
Uncommon - 90% inclusion (4th Card), 60% inclusion (5th card)
- Parasect
- Pinsir
- Whimsicott
- Lilligant
- Rapidash
- Centiskorch
- Wartortle
- Golduck
- Dewgong
- Seadra
- Omanyte
- Bruxish
- Frosmoth
- Electrode
- Zebstrika
- Pincurchin
- Clefable
- Slowbro
- Golurk
- Sandslash
- Dugtrio
- Graveler
- Onix
- Mienshao
- Grapploct
- Arbok
- Nidorina
- Nidorino
- Bisharp
- Dodrio
- Chansey
- Cinccino
- Misty
- Brock
- Lt. Surge
Rare - 5% inclusion (4th Card), 20% inclusion (5th card)
- Butterfree
- Arcanine
- Blastoise
- Gyarados
- Omastar
- Raichu
- Magneton
- Jolteon
- Zapdos
- Hypno
- Golem
- Nidoking
- Nidoqueen
- Snorlax
EX - 1.6% inclusion (4th Card), 6.7% inclusion (5th card)
- Arcanine EX
- Blastoise EX
- Pikachu EX
- Zapdos EX
- Wigglytuff EX
Full Art Rare - 2.6% inclusion (4th Card), 10.3% inclusion (5th card)
- Squirtle
- Gyarados
- Electrode
- Diglett
- Nidoqueen
- Nidoking
- Eevee
- Snorlax
Full Art EX - 0.5% inclusion (4th Card), 2% inclusion (5th card)
- Arcanine EX
- Blastoise EX
- Pikachu EX
- Zapdos EX
- Wigglytuff EX
- Misty
- Brock
- Lt. Surge
- Zapdos EX (alternate full art)
- Wigglytuff EX (alternate full art)
Secret Rare - 0.2% inclusion (4th Card), 0.8% inclusion (5th card)
- Pikachu EX
Golden Rare - 0.04% inclusion (4th Card), 0.16% inclusion (5th card)
- Charizard EX
- Pikachu EX
- Mewtwo EX
Now you understand which cards you can get, it's time to play with them! Here are our top Pokemon TCG Pocket tips for success, as well as our Pokemon TCG Pocket weakness chart.