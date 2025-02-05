Find Pokemon TCG Pocket trading frustrating? Well, its devs are gifting everyone 1,000 trade tokens while they keep on working on those promised improvements

After Pokemon TCG Pocket's much-anticipated trading feature debuted to pretty mixed reaction, the game's developers were quick to commit to taking on feedback and turning the feature into something that more closely resembles what poke-heads want.

They're still busy working on that for now, but have just announced that while you wait for the revamped trading to arrive, you and every other player will be getting a nice gift of 1,000 trade tokens. I assume you'll probably want to save them to use once trading's actually gotten that makeover, but hey, it's something.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Thank you again for your feedback on the trading feature," the official TCG pocket Twitter account has posted, "While we continue investigating ways to improve the feature, we’ll be sending 1,000 trade tokens to all players via the Gifts menu in the app. We greatly appreciate your patience and being a part of our community."

Cool. Very to the point. 1,000 gratis tokens in the mail and ready to drop into your inbox so you can keep trying to wheel and deal Diggletts like you're the GM of the Dallas Mavericks and you're desperate to give away a ground-dwelling Luka Doncic.

Thank you again for your feedback on the trading feature. While we continue investigating ways to improve the feature, we’ll be sending 1,000 trade tokens to all players via the Gifts menu in the app. We greatly appreciate your patience and being a part of our community. pic.twitter.com/kFCZwnLidl — Pokémon TCG Pocket (@PokemonTCGP) February 5, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"The item requirements and restrictions implemented for the trading feature were designed to prevent abuse from bots and other prohibited actions using multiple accounts," the TCG pocket team explained when it revealed it'd be looking into improving the feature last week, "Our goal was to balance the game while maintaining a fair environment for all players and preserving the fun of collecting cards that is core to the Pokemon TCG Pocket experience."

It added that it'll be doing stuff like addressing those pesky restrictions and offering "multiple ways to obtain trade tokens", but hasn't yet provided a concrete timeline or date as to when you can expect any changes to arrive.

If you're building up your collection with Space-Time Smackdown cards in the meantime, you can consult our huge array of helpful TCG Pocket guides for expert advice on things like how trading works in its current form and assembling decks based around ex Pokemon ranging from Cresselia to Yanmega.