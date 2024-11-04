Pokemon TCG Pocket has plenty of cards for you to collect with a range of stunning artwork to show off to your friends and battle opponents, but you can make these cards look even fancier than they already do by obtaining Flair.

Flair allows you to make use of your duplicate cards by letting you turn them into a cosmetic visual effect for your favourite pocket monsters, provided you also have the Shinedust to do so. Without further ado, here’s what Flair is in Pokemon TCG Pocket and how to get it.

What is Flair in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Flair is a cosmetic visual effect that can be applied to your Pokemon TCG Pocket cards, provided you have enough duplicates and Shinedust to do so.

There are two types of Flair you can acquire: Cosmetic Flair and Battle Flair. Cosmetic Flair’s will apply a fun visual effect to your card that appears when viewing it or using it in battle. On the other hand, Battle Flair’s apply a visual effect to the card that will only appear when the Pokemon is placed down on your playmat in battle.

How to get Flair in Pokemon TCG Pocket

To apply Flair to your Pokemon TCG Pocket Cards, you first want to see which of your cards are eligible.

In your card collection, you can use the filter in the lower right-hand corner and select ‘Duplicates’ to see which cards you have multiple copies of. Obtaining Flair for a card will consume some of your duplicates, depending on the card’s rarity, and you must have at least two cards left, so you will need multiple copies of a card you want to obtain Flair for.

Select the card you want to customize, and just beneath it will be the ‘Obtain Flair’ button. Select this to be presented with the Flair’s you have available, and then spend some Shinedust and duplicate cards on unlocking it!

After unlocking the first Gold Flair for diamond rarity cards, more Flair effects will become available that cost more Shinedust and duplicate cards.

It’s also worth noting that cards of 1-star rarity and above cannot have Cosmetic Flair’s applied to them, but they can still have Battle Flairs. You can also exchange duplicate 1-star cards and Shinedust for Special Shop Tickets!

How to equip Flair in Pokemon TCG Pocket

So, you’ve obtained Flair for some of your cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and now need to make sure it is actually equipped so you can show it off to your friends.

Image credit: The Pokemon Company/VG247

If you’re hoping to show off Flair in your Binders and Display Boards, you’ll first need to select and place the cards you’re displaying, and then select the small, gray Flair icon in the lower right-hand corner of the card. From the following menu, you can choose which Flair to use.

If you instead want to show off Flair during battles, you need to equip Flair while building or editing your decks. The small, gray Flair icon will again appear in the lower right-hand corner of any cards in your deck that Flair can be applied to.

How to get Shinedust in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Shinedust is obtained when receiving duplicate copies of cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and is vital when it comes to obtaining Flair.

Your main method of slowly acquiring Shinedust is by simply opening booster packs. For every duplicate card that you receive, you will receive an amount of Shinedust that can be used later.

Similarly, Shinedust is sometimes a reward for completing Missions. For example, completing the game’s Advanced Missions can bag you a significant amount of the stuff, as well as Pack Hourglasses.

On top of that, all of the Solo Battles available in Pokemon TCG Pocket right now have first-time rewards of 100 Shinedust, three Pack Hourglass’, and one Shop Ticket. These are definitely worth doing for the rewards, and come with additional objectives that’ll get you even more Shop Tickets. You can also automate the battles if you’re confident enough in your deck.

For more on Pokemon TCG Pocket, take a look at our tips and tricks for getting started, as well as the Genetic Apex card lists to see what you’re in with a chance of opening.