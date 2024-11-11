Want a blast from the past? Pokémon TCG Pocket fan creates Retro GameBoy versions of in-game packs

Pokemon TCG Pocket has started to attract the attention of a host of artists and other creatives as it dominates mobile platforms; every big game deserves its own lovely fan art right? One artist has used their skills to shoot us straight in our nostalgic hearts, recreating the in-game packs in a retro GameBoy style.

User Deikar on the Pokemon TCG Pocket Reddit posted their creation to the sub only a few hours ago. This was, as you can imagine, met with great addoration from the community there, both Pokemon fans and old people alike. The venn diagram between such groups is quite large, y'know.

Pokémon TCG Pocket Gameboy

They've even gone so far as to make retro pixel versions of the pack opening timers and currency down below the packs themselves, a nice little addition that helps it to seem as if the image was torn straight from some alternate version of the game. They even provided some extra context to the piece, as well as what they might work on next, below the original post, writing:

"Made a little pixel art mockup of the screen we all see everyday, using the Gameboy booster packs as a basis and the sprites from the games. Years ago I made a similar mockup for Pokémon Go when it came out so it felt appropriate, but as I was doing the full screen I realized the main screen is kinda way too empty, so it doesn't translate that well to pixel art. If you all like it I may end up doing a full mockup of a match scene!"

Deikar also, as it turns out, was the artist responsible for some pretty popular Legends of Runeterra art back in the day too. So it's good to see they've found themselves a new home alongside the myriad of other TCG fans. What do you think of the art? Let us know below!