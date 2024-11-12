The best Dragonite deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket is generally free-to-play friendly, provided you already have two Dragonite Pokemon cards to spare. Not only is a Dragonite deck an affordable option for most players to build, but this Pokemon — which uses two different Energy types — is incredibly versatile to build around as a result.

The need for two Energy types is both the highlight and the downfall of Dragonite, however, given that this makes the card difficult to build before your opponent has inevitably stacked their Mewtwo ex or Charizard ex with Energy. With the right deck and some luck on your side, however, adorable little Dragonite can take down the most aggressive of opponents. Here’s the best Dragonite deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket, with a card list for fans of both Water and Electric-types.

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Dragonite deck - card list and guide

Given that Dragonite is a Dragon-type Pokemon in Pokemon TCG Pocket, they require two different types of Energy: Electric and Water. As a result, this makes Dragonite quite difficult to set up, but this also makes them a versatile Pokemon that can be played in a wide range of decks.

Below, we’ve detailed both a Water-type and an Electric-type deck list you can use, depending on your preferred types. That said, Dragonite can also be teamed up with Normal-type Pokemon if you’d prefer.

Normal-type ‘mons you can consider switching in are Farfetch’d, a basic Pokemon that can deal 40 damage with just one Energy, or Kangaskhan, another basic Pokemon that can deal up to 60 energy with just one Energy. You’ll require some luck given that Kangaskhan uses a coin flip attack, though.

I’m also a fan of Ditto’s ‘Copy Anything’ in this deck, as you can have Ditto copy the attack of any opposing Electric-type or Water-type Pokemon if they have the same amount of Energy and same Energy-type. Given that Water-type decks are very popular in PvP battles right now, this is something you could consider trying!

Last, but not least, you can also consider Meowth, who’s move — Pay Day — allows us to draw a card each turn. They’re great if they’re in your hand early in the game, as they can help ensure you have all the cards necessary for the battle ahead. That said, they’re rather situational and should probably be swapped for a more useful Pokemon or Trainer Card; consider Meowth as a last resort.

Dragonite Water-type deck

This Water-type Dragonite deck for Pokemon TCG Pocket can be built in a few different ways depending on what cards you have at your disposal. If you have the likes of Articuno ex, Starmie ex, or Lapras ex, it’s definitely worth throwing them in here and using them.

Of the three Pokemon, Staryu and Starmie ex are a personal favourite. They have 130 HP, require just two Water-type Energy, and can dish out 90 damage at a time. Starmie ex also has no retreat cost, meaning you can swap them in and out of the Active Spot with ease if needed.

Lapras ex dishes out the same amount of damage while using three Energy, but has the added benefit that they can heal themselves for 20 HP with each attack. This is great, making Lapras ex self-sufficient enough to stay alive while we build Dragonite, with some luck.

Articuno ex, on the other hand, requires three Energy to dish out 80 damage, but they will simultaneously deal 10 damage to all of your opponent’s benched Pokemon.

2x Dragonite

2x Dragonair

2x Dratini

2x Lapras ex (can swap for more free-to-play friendly cards)

2x Fossil Card

2x Poke Ball

2x Professor’s Research

2x Sabrina

2x X Speed

2x Potion

Image credit: The Pokemon Company/VG247

I recommend using two Lapras ex in this Dragonite deck, given that the Pokemon is somewhat reliably obtained by the Lapras ex event at the time of writing. If you have two Starmie ex’s, however, you could always swap Lapras ex and the two Fossil Cards for Staryu and Starmie ex. Failing that, there’s Articuno ex, and some more free-to-play friendly options we’ll note below.

Given that this is a Water-type deck for the most part, with Pokemon that require three Energy, we definitely want to bring along two Misty Supporter Cards with us. These allow us, with some luck, to add Energy to Lapras ex (or whichever Water-type Pokemon) at no cost, meaning we can spend the Energy provided during our turns on building Dragonite.

If you are not bringing Staryu/Starmie ex, I also recommend bringing one or two Fossil Cards. These are a solid counter for the Sabrina Supporter Card, and can be discarded at any time. This means that when your opponent uses Sabrina to switch your Active Pokemon, you can keep your Dratini or Dragonair, or any low-HP Pokemon on the bench, safe.

If your Fossil Card is knocked out, your opponent will get a Prize Point, but your attacking Pokemon will remain safe and sound. Alternatively, if your Fossil Card is not knocked out, you can discard it and switch your current Pokemon back in immediately.

If you’re opting against any ex cards in this deck, there are some other Water-types you can use to support Dragonite. Snom and Frosmoth are a great choice, as Frosmoth — for just two Energy — can reliably put opposing Pokemon to sleep while dealing 40 damage. Similarly, Tentacool and Tentacruel are worth considering, with Tentacruel able to dish out 50 damage and poison the opposing Pokemon for two Energy.

As a last resort compared to Tentacruel and Frosmoth, you can also consider Psyduck and Golduck, with Golduck able to dish out a whopping 70 damage for just two Energy.

Dragonite Electric-type deck

This Electric-type Dragonite deck for Pokemon TCG Pocket largely uses Zapdos ex to help deal and tank damage. That said, Zapdos ex is a rare card you might not have your hands on yet.

2x Dragonite

2x Dragonair

2x Dratini

2x Zapdos ex (or 2x Pincurchin)

2x Fossil Card

2x Poke Ball

2x Professor’s Research

2x Sabrina

2x X Speed

2x Potion

Image credit: The Pokemon Company/VG247

If you don’t have two Zapdos ex to use, some free-to-play friendly options you can consider replacing it with include Eevee and Jolteon, who can deal up to 160 damage with their coin flip attack. This isn’t the most reliable, however, especially if you don’t draw Jolteon until later rounds.

There’s also Voltorb and Electrode who can dish out 70 damage for just two Energy. The latter will benefit from having a Lt. Surge Supporter Card in your deck in case you quickly need to provide Electrode with Energy, and you could swap one of your Fossil Cards for this. Given that Electrode is a Pokemon capable of quickly dealing chunks of damage to the opponent while we build Dragonite, provided you draw them, they’re definitely worth considering if you do not choose to use the below ‘mon, Pincurchin.

Given that we need time to set Dragonite up, we will need to depend on low-Energy cards that delay the opponent from setting their Pokemon up, or are able to attack hard, and quickly. Electrode is good for the latter, as mentioned above, but for the former (and for a more free-to-play friendly deck), you may want to consider bringing two Pincurchin instead of Zapdos ex. Pincurchin can attack for 30 damage, but if luck is on your side, they can flip a coin to paralyse the opposing Pokemon too.

Pincurchin is also a basic Pokemon, meaning you can throw them straight into battle without needing to evolve it, arguably making them the best choice for an affordable Electric-type Dragonite deck.

We’ve also opted to add Fossil Cards to this deck where possible as most decks can benefit from them as a counter to the Sabrina Supporter Card. Given that Fossil Cards can be discarded at any point, you can easily have one on the bench and swap it in when presented with Sabrina. This keeps benched Pokemon that you’re building, such as Dratini, safe.

If playing this deck without Zapdos ex, you want to use Pincurchin and/or Electrode to chip away at the opponent while scouring your deck for the Dragonite evolution line and building the Pokemon. When the time’s right, pop them into the Active Spot and watch them burn through the opponent’s remaining HP.

For more on Pokemon TCG Pocket, take a look at the best decks you can try to build, as well as how to craft cards, and how to add Flair to your cards.