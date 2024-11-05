Pokemon TCG Pocket doesn't have a ranked mode yet, so players are taking matters into their own hands

Pokemon TCG Pocket may not have much in terms of an in-built ranked mode, nor many competitive features at all aside from a standard PvP online battle mode, but that doesn't mean there aren't high-intensity matches going down. In fact, players are taking matters into their own hands.

The Pokemon TCG Pocket competitive scene is alive and well on third-party websites, which have allowed players to organize tournaments outside the game from the comfort of their own home. All of these tournaments are online so far, using websites like Play Limitless TCG as a hub for pro play.

The way it works is simple. Players go to the website, and are presented with a table of upcoming tournaments in Pokemon TCG Pocket. After making an account, they can register for any they like, and join hundreds of likeminded players in high-end clashes. For now, this is mostly for fun and bragging rights, although as of writing one French tournament has a whopping 25 Euros up for grabs! Wow!

If this sudden appearance of a competitive Pokemon TCG scene comes as a surprise to you, it shouldn't. People have been collecting cards, brainstorming decks, and fighting competitively for years now. With Pokemon TCG Pocket being the newest, and in many ways the best, online Pokemon TCG game out there right now, there's plenty of reason for these high-end players to pack up camp and move over to the new hotness.

