Pokemon TCG Pocket has finally introduced the Space-Time Smackdown expansion, consisting of two booster packs with Generation IV legendary Pokemon — Dialga and Palkia — being amongst the most prized cards to try and collect. In this guide, we’ll be discussing Steel-type Dialga ex and Normal-type Lickilicky ex specifically.

Fans of Steel-type Pokemon haven’t been eating particularly well in Pokemon TCG Pocket so far, but with the introduction of Dialga ex, alongside some more new Steel-types such as Heatran, Bastiodon, and Probopass, Steel-type decks are one step closer to standing a chance in the existing meta. Here’s our Pokemon TCG Pocket Dialga ex and Lickilicky ex deck guide and card list to help you with doing just that.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Dialga ex and Lickilicky deck guide and card list

This particular Dialga ex and Lickilicky ex deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket has a lot of moving parts, but it’s pretty straight-forward to play overall.

The main aim of this deck is to use Dialga ex to set up, then have another Dialga ex or Lickilicky ex do all the work for us as attackers, but we also have Skarmory here to dish out some 50HP attacks if we find that our set-up process is cut short and we need to retreat Dialga ex.

2x Dialga ex

2x Lickitung

2x Lickilicky ex

1x Mew ex

1x Skarmory

2x Poke Ball

2x Professor’s Research

2x Leaf

2x Rocky Helmet

1x Giant Cape

1x Dawn

2x X Speed

Dialga ex’s Metallic Turbo attack, which requires two Energy, allows us to attach two Steel-type Energy to a Benched Pokemon while dealing 30 damage to the opposing Active Pokemon. This allows us to set up another Dialga ex or Lickilicky ex on the bench, both of which require four Energy for their main attacks. Once either of them are fully built, however, they’re pretty hard to knock out — Lickilicky ex and their 160HP especially.

Dialga ex’s main attack, Heavy Impact, deals 100 damage to an opponent. Lickilicky ex’s main and only attack, Licking Fury, also deals 100 damage. However, Lickilicky ex’s attack has the additional benefit of flipping a coin until you get tails, adding 40 more damage to their attack for each head. This means that if luck is on your side, Lickilicky ex can consistently knock out high-HP opposing ex Pokemon, especially with Dialga ex’s and Skarmory’s help.

If we find ourselves in a pinch, however, we have the X Speed Item card and Leaf Supporter card to retreat Dialga ex (who has a two Energy Retreat Cost) and Lickilicky ex (who has a whopping four Energy Retreat Cost). Then, we have Skarmory as a Basic Pokemon to fall back on. With this in mind, we also have the Dawn Supporter card to move around a single Energy if need be.

Provided Skarmory has a Pokemon Tool attached to them — which is why this deck brings along the Rocky Helmet Tool and Giant Cape Tool — their Metal Arms attack deals 50 damage using just one Energy. The Rocky Helmet Tool is especially good for Skarmory, given that it will deal 20 damage to an opposing Pokemon if they attack Skarmory, essentially turning them into a lower-HP Druddigon. The Giant Cape Tool, on the other hand, provides the Pokemon it is attached to with +20HP.

A more free-to-play friendly deck could swap Lickitung and Lickilicky ex for Meltan and Melmetal. Melmetal, with four Energy attached, can deal 120 damage to an opposing Pokemon, and their ability — Hard Coat — means that they take 20 less damage from incoming attacks. Not quite as powerful as Lickilicky ex, of course, but still a strong placeholder in the meantime!

Last, but not least, we’re bringing along the Poke Ball Item card and Professor’s Research Supporter card to help us ensure we have the Pokemon we need in our hand or on the bench, as well as a lone Mew ex. Mew ex is a situational Pokemon. Their main attack, Genome Hacking, allows them to use an attack of the opponent’s Active Pokemon, but they must have the correct Energy attached to do this. This means that Mew ex won’t always be useful, but right now, when you are likely to come up against Colourless or Steel-type decks often, they can come in good use!

For more on Pokemon TCG Pocket, take a look at our guide to the best decks, as well as our guide to all the Secret Missions that are available to complete in-game.