Pokemon TCG Pocket has many players in a card-collecting frenzy, and for good reason. These booster packs cost nothing to open, provided you don’t mind waiting twelve hours each time, and it’s great fun to compare pulls with friends and put them to the test in battle. The most keen of collectors will want to craft cards if they wish to complete their collections, however.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Crafting cards can be a costly endeavor, so don’t expect to be able to craft every card that you’re missing right away. Really, you should save crafting cards for when you wish to complete specific decks you’re building, but ultimately, it’s up to you! Without further ado, here’s how to craft cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

How to craft cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket

To craft a card in Pokemon TCG Pocket, select any of the three booster packs from the home page of the app.

Here's where to view and use your Pack Points. | Image credit: The Pokemon Company/VG247

On the following page, you will see a small blue booster pack icon in the lower right-hand corner that has a number of points on it. If you select this, you will be taken to the Pack Point Exchange page, where you can then trade your hard-earned Pack Points for any cards that you need.

You can craft duplicates of cards you already own if you require them for deck-building, and can also craft cards you do not possess in an attempt to slowly complete your collection.

How to get Pack Points in Pokemon TCG Pocket

To get Pack Points, you need to open booster packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket. It’s as simple as that, but that also means that acquiring Pack Points is a very slow process.

For every booster pack you open, you will get five Pack Points. This means most players, unless putting real-world money into the game, will only get ten Pack Points per day.

Given that the most common of cards cost 35 Pack Points to craft, while a 3-star card costs 1500 Pack Points to craft, you may be waiting a while to craft the exact cards you need.

In my opinion, it’s worth saving your Pack Points for any Trainer cards you may need initially. These are, for the most part, versatile cards that can be used in many decks. Once you have plenty of Trainer cards, you can then focus on saving for cards you need to complete a deck (in my case, I desperately need a Gardevoir!) or, if you’re in this for the long run, save your Pack Points for rare cards you will need to complete your collection later down the line.

For more on Pokemon TCG Pocket, take a look at our tips and tricks to help you make the most of the mobile game, as well as how to add Flair to your cards.