Good news, Pokemon TCG Pocket confirms plans to add-in a new feature every Poke-head wants soon, as well as new booster packs

Desperate for more content to drop for Pokemon TCG Pocket, so you and more than 30 million other people can fall deeper into your card collecting and deck building frenzies? Well, good news, the game's devs have now shared a bit of a roadmap of their curreent plans new stuff-wise for the near future.

Coming via the game's official account, the tweet containing this info on where TCG Pocket's headed kicked off with the team giving a nice thank you to everyone who's tried out the game so far. "We are continuing to develop and operate the game so that everyone can enjoy it even more, and we plan to hold a variety of in-game events in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket going forward," it wrote.

Then, the juicy stuff. "To begin with, we plan to add new booster packs by the end of the year," the TCG Pocket team outlined, "In addition, we are aiming to add a feature that allows certain cards to be traded starting in January, 2025. We are planning to gradually expand the selection of cards that are able to be traded.

"Also, we have other new features in development outside of the trade feature introduced here. We plan to announce more details about the update as the dates for the addition of these features are finalized, so please look forward to it."

Hi everyone! Today, I'd like to share a brief statement by the #PokemonTCGPocket Team about more immediate updates coming to the game in the next few months.



That sound you can hear is pretty much every TCG Pocket player, VG247's resident Poke-heads included, yelling 'oh, hell yeah, can't wait to do me some trading' into the void, probably while opening some packs in their desperate quest to develop the greatest deck known to Poke-kind.

In line with that, the TCG Pocket team's announcement closed with a reminder not to forget to get your daily pack opening fix, because of course it did.

Anyway, let us know how excited you are about these upcoming new features. Also, you can consult our huge array of helpful TCG Pocket guides for expert advice on things like getting started and assembling decks based around Pokemon ranging from Alakazam to Vileplume.