Pokemon TCG Pocket's best Mewtwo ex deck

The best Mewtwo ex deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket is a formidable opponent to go against, given that once Mewtwo ex and Gardevoir are built, it can be difficult to put a stop to Mewtwo ex’s devastating Psydrive attack.

Though, this can be a costly deck to build from the get go, so we’ve attempted to offer a slightly more free-to-play friendly albeit less powerful option in the form of combining Mewtwo ex with Weezing or Muk.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Either way, both decks listed below require that you have at least two Mewtwo ex, which you should hopefully have before too long if you continue opening Genetic Apex Mewtwo booster packs. Without further ado, here’s our guide to the best Pokemon TCG Pocket Mewtwo ex deck.

Pokemon TCG Pocket best Mewtwo ex deck

The best Mewtwo ex deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket relies on building Stage 2 Pokemon, Gardevoir, to chip away at our opponent’s HP while loading Mewtwo ex up with Energy. This is important given that Mewtwo must discard Energy to use their main attack, Psydrive.

That said, Mewtwo ex can be effective without the use of Gardevoir, but they will take a little longer to set up which isn’t ideal against faster decks. In this guide, we’ve offered two different deck lists; a Mewtwo ex and Gardevoir deck, and a slightly more free-to-play friendly Mewtwo ex and Weezing/Muk deck.

Weezing and/or Muk are Stage 1 Pokemon that will allow us to consistently poison an opponent’s Pokemon while we slowly set Mewtwo ex up. It’s up to you which you’d rather use, but we recommend Weezing given that they only need one Energy to attack, compared to Muk’s requirement of three Energy.

Additionally, if you do choose to run Weezing/Muk over Gardevoir for your Mewtwo ex deck, you will almost certainly need the Koga Trainer Card. This allows you to retreat either ‘mon for free, which is necessary given that both Pokemon have a Retreat Cost of three Energy.

Without further ado, here’s the deck lists required for both decks, and how they work.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Mewtwo ex and Gardevoir deck list

This Mewtwo ex deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket requires two Mewtwo ex’s and two Gardevoir’s which aren’t the easiest of ‘mons to get your hands on. If you have them, however, you’re in luck.

2x Mewtwo ex

2x Ralts

2x Kirlia

2x Gardevoir

1x Meowth

2x Poke Ball

2x Potion

2x X Speed

2x Professor’s Research

2 x Sabrina

1x Red Card

With this deck list, you can choose to swap Meowth for another Trainer Card if you fancy. We’ve chosen to add them as a back-up plan for if we, for some reason, don’t get our Poke Balls or Basic Pokemon, Ralts and Mewtwo ex, right away during a battle. Their main move, Pay Day, allows us to draw an additional card which makes Meowth useful to many decks. With some luck, though, you may not need to use them at all.

Your main goal with this deck is to have Mewtwo ex in the Active Spot chipping away at the opponent's HP with Psychic Sphere, while building Gardevoir as soon as you can. From the bench, Gardevoir can then consistently stack Energy onto the Active Pokemon — Mewtwo ex — every turn. Given that Mewtwo ex must discard two Energy each time it uses its main attack, Psydrive, this means that provided we attach Energy to Mewtwo ex every turn and use Gardevoir’s ability to attach a second Energy every turn, Mewtwo ex is essentially unstoppable. For the most part.

Provided Mewtwo ex constantly has enough Energy, they should then easily be able to sweep through the remainder of your battle. That is, unless your opponent is playing a Darkness deck (Psychic’s weakness), or Charizard ex, who is capable of knocking out Pokemon ex with a single attack when fully built.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Mewtwo ex and Weezing/Muk deck list

This Mewtwo ex deck forgoes the Gardevoir evolution chain and instead uses Weezing and/or Muk to consistently poison our opponents while we build Mewtwo ex. This deck, while weaker than using Gardevoir, also means we have Pokemon that are not weak to Dark-types that we can use if needed.

One important thing to note when building and using this deck is that you will require two Energy types: Psychic and Dark.

2x Mewtwo ex

2x Weezing

2x Koffing

1x Grimer and 1x Muk OR 2x Red Cards

2x Koga

2x Poke Ball

2x Professor’s Research

2x Sabrina

2x Potion

2x Giovanni

The issue with this deck, however, is that without Gardevoir, Mewtwo ex does not have a consistent supply of Energy and cannot use their Psydrive move every turn. You will need to alternate between Psydrive and Psychic Sphere while adding more Energy to the ‘mon, and I don’t recommend putting them into your Active Spot until they have at least five Energy on them, so you can at least use Psybeam twice in a row and hopefully sweep through your opponent’s Pokemon and get ahead of them in terms of Prize Points.

As for whether you should pick Muk or Weezing to accompany Mewtwo ex, that’s up to you. Muk is ultimately more powerful; they have more HP, higher damage attacks, and can poison opponent’s more consistently, but they require more Energy. This is not great considering we need to be using our Energy on Mewtwo ex each turn, thus I recommend using Weezing over Muk. That said, there is room in this deck to bring along one Muk alongside two Koffing (if you forgo bringing X Speed Item Cards), if you fancy experimenting with both.

Similarly, having two Koga Trainer Cards is very important when using Weezing or Muk. Both Pokemon have high Retreat Costs, and Koga allows us to switch them out from the Active Spot whenever we want without discarding any Energy. If you do not have Koga to hand, you can use X Speed to reduce the Retreat Costs of these Pokemon, but Weezing and Muk will still need two Energy attached to retreat in this instance. If you are not bringing along Grimer and Muk, bring along two Red Cards instead.

Don’t forget that you can also craft cards you do not have in the Pack Point Exchange. Though, I recommend saving your Pack Points to craft any Trainer Cards you need first and foremost as these are versatile cards you will use in multiple decks. After this, you can focus on crafting any cards you require, but I do not recommend using your Pack Points to craft Common cards, as these are easily acquired when opening booster packs.

For more on Pokemon TCG Pocket, take a look at our Blastoise ex deck, our Venusaur ex deck, and our free-to-play friendly Ninetales and Rapidash deck.