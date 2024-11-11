The best Gengar ex deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket has a significant amount of control over its opponents. With Gengar ex’s Shadowy Spellbind preventing the opponent from using any Supporter Cards, and the likes of either Hypno or Muk putting opposing Pokemon to sleep or poisoning them.

The good thing about this deck is that it’s relatively easy to make a free-to-play friendly version of it, even if you have just one Gengar ex, given that standard Gengar cards — while less threatening — still act as Anti-Supporter cards. Without further ado, here’s our guide to the best Gengar ex deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket, including card list.

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s best Gengar ex deck - card list and guide

This Gengar ex deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket prevents our opponents from using Supporter cards when set up, which is bad news for decks that rely on the likes of Blaine, Koga, Misty, Sabrina, Lt. Surge and so forth. While not the most powerful deck available, it’s a fun one to use that’s bound to annoy your opponents.

2x Gengar ex

2x Haunter

2x Gastly

2x Drowzee

2x Hypno - you can swap Drowzee/Hypno for Weezing OR Pidgeot evolution chains

2x Poke Ball

2x Professor’s Research

2x Sabrina

2x X Speed

2x Potion OR 2x Giovanni

Our primary Pokemon in this deck is, of course, Gengar ex. Once the ‘mon has three Energy attached and is in the Active Spot, opponents will no longer be able to use Supporter Cards and Gengar ex will be able to dish out 100 damage per turn.

It’s also worth noting that if you don’t have multiple copies of Gengar ex, you can use a standard Gengar card instead. He has less HP, and half the attack power, but he can still prevent opponents from using Supporter Cards while you find Gengar ex in your deck; this is why Poke Balls and Professor’s Research are important to most decks.

While we get Gengar ex set up though, we’ll be using a secondary Pokemon, Hypno, to put our opponents Pokemon to sleep while chipping away at its health with Psypunch, which deals 50 damage.

You can also choose to not add any energy to Hypno whatsoever once it is in the Active Spot, using your Energy on Gengar ex instead. Hypno can still put opponents to sleep using the Sleep Pendulum Ability, and provided they stay asleep, they can’t retreat nor attack us. It’s risky, however.

If taking risks is your thing and you don’t have Hypno available — nor have the Pack Points required to craft cards you don’t yet have — you can also consider using Jigglypuff. Unfortunately, Jigglypuff is a low HP Pokemon with no damaging attack, but they can guarantee an opponent’s Pokemon is put to sleep.

Alternatively, Gengar ex can pair nicely with the Pidgeot evolution chain, or the Weezing evolution chain. Weezing is a low-cost Pokemon that can poison opponents while we set up Gengar ex, but if you bring him along, it’s worth swapping one of your X Speed Item Cards for Koga if you can. This allows us to retreat Weezing at no cost (otherwise, they require two or three Energy to retreat depending on if you use X Speed). This is a waste of Energy given that Weezing only needs one Energy to attack.

On the other hand, Pidgeot allows us to dish out 70 damage for just two Energy, and has a low Retreat Cost of just one Energy. On top of that, their Drive Off Ability allows us to switch the opponent's Active Pokemon out every turn, which can be rather annoying. The main downfall when it comes to Pidgeot is that they’re a Stage 2 Pokemon, which means you’ll need to swap two of your Item Cards to add two copies of Pidgey, Pidgeotto, and Pidgeot to your deck. You likely won’t miss your Potions or Giovanni, though.

Alternatively, you can add a single copy of the Pidgeot evolution chain and add another Item Card, Fossil Card, or even Meowth to your deck. Meowth allows us to draw an additional card whenever it is in the Active Spot, which can come in clutch if you are hunting down specific Pokemon cards you need to complete the Pidgeot and/or Gengar ex evolution chain. That said, using a Fossil Card is arguably more useful to this deck than Meowth, given that Fossil Cards can counter Sabrina while we set up Gengar ex on the bench. We get to keep our Gengar ex safe, and they waste their Sabrina card. Win, win!

For more on Pokemon TCG Pocket, take a look at our Mewtwo ex deck, our Blastoise ex deck, and our Venusaur ex deck.