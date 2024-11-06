The best Charizard ex deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket is easily one of the best decks available in the game right now. Charizard ex, when fully built, is currently the only Pokemon capable of knocking out other Pokemon ex with a single attack, making the deck a rather formidable one to go against.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That said, with such a strong deck comes a very high cost. To make the most of this deck, you actually need four Pokemon ex cards, which aren’t the easiest to get your hands on. As a result, we’ve provided some free-to-play friendly alternative cards that you can try using while continuing to pull for the rare cards you require.

Without further ado, here’s our guide to the best Charizard ex deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s best Charizard ex deck

This Charizard ex deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket is one of the strongest decks available, and as a result, it unsurprisingly requires a lot of rare Fire-type cards to function as best as it can. That said, as long as you have at least two Charizard ex, you can switch out Moltres ex for another attacker to chip away at an opponents health while you slowly build Charizard ex.

2x Charizard ex

2x Charmeleon

2x Charizard

2x Moltres ex OR 2x alternative Pokemon

1x Meowth

2x Professor’s Research

2x Poke Ball

2x Sabrina

2x X Speed

1x Red Card

2x Potion

Image credit: The Pokemon Company/VG247

Moltres ex is key to helping set up Charizard ex quickly while tanking damage, given that Inferno Dance is able to add up to as many as three Energy to Charizard ex in a single turn.

Considering Charizard ex’s Crimson Storm requires four Energy and discards two Energy upon use, we want to use Moltres ex to stack as many Energy on Charizard ex as possible before retreating it. You do not want to let Moltres ex die, as this gives the opponent two Prize Points.

Once Charizard ex is built, Crimson Storm can dish out 200 damage and can end a battle very quickly, given that this amount of damage will knock out all opposing ex Pokemon in a single turn.

We’ve opted to bring along Meowth, who we hopefully shouldn’t have to use, but they can help us out at the very beginning of a battle if we do not have Moltres ex or Charmander to hand. Similarly, Poke Balls and Professor’s Research will help us with ensuring we have the cards that we require early on in the battle.

Alternatively, you could forgo Meowth and the Red Card to instead bring along Growlithe and Arcanine ex if you have them. Though, Arcanine ex requires three Energy, and we ideally don't want our Energy being used up by 'mons that aren't Charizard ex.

If you do not have Moltres ex, this deck will take even longer to set up. This isn’t ideal given the amount of energy Charizard ex needs, but that doesn’t make the deck completely redundant. You’ll instead want to bring along either two Basic Pokemon or a single Stage 1 Pokemon that requires minimal Energy to attack to get the most out of it. This Pokemon can then poke the opponent’s Pokemon while we set up Charizard ex.

Normal-type Kangaskhan is good for this, but you could also consider Fearow/Spearow, Ponyta/Rapidash, or some Fossil Cards. Ponyta/Rapidash is a personal favorite given that Rapidash only needs one Energy to attack. This attack only does 40 damage, however, but it’s a better alternative than stacking a more powerful ‘mon with Energy, when we really need all the Energy we can for Charizard ex.

For more on Pokemon TCG Pocket, take a look at our Venusaur ex deck, our Blastoise ex deck, and our free-to-play friendly Ninetales and Rapidash deck.