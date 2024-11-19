If you can believe it, Pokemon TCG Pocket has soared past $120 million in revenue in less than a month

Pokemon TCG Pocket has earned over $120 million since its release not even a month ago, according to mobile revenue tracker Appmagic. As reported by Pocket Gamer, it's also hitting highs in terms of daily spending, setting the game up to meet or even surpass levels of revenue established by Pokemon Go.

The game has reportedly hit the milestone of $100 million in gross revenue according to stats uncovered by AppMagic, with total earnings reaching even higher. It's also stated that right now the game roughly gained $8.2 million in revenue across Google Play and the Apple App Store on November 15, the game's most profitable day yet.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What could be causing this peak? Well, the game could simply just be getting more popular, garnering a playerbase eager to spend money on digital packs. This could also stem from players' free trials of the premium pass running out, causing a surge in premium subscriptions coming in. Or, alternatively, it could just show an increase of players throwing money at the game after a period of free-to-play fun. Funnily enough there's a personal anecdote here, as I dropped £30 in the hopes of completing the pokedex and earning myself a Mew. Of course, I failed.

To compare, according to Statista, Pokemon Go earned around $550 million in 2016. Coming out in July, that's within around a six month window. In less than one month, Pokemon TCG Pocket has earned $120 million, setting it on the course to easily hit that bar if momentum stays strong. Now, it's worth noting that buying an opening packs is kind of the core of the Pokemon Pocket experience, and there was less incentive to spend during Pokemon Go's early days. But given the how big a part of the zeitgeist Pokemon Go became during its heyday, it's still a wild fact to keep in mind, and one that paints a vivid picture of Pocket's success.

With some stats behind it, we can all sit here and safely say that Pokemon TCG Pocket is a rocketing success. It's even been nominated for The Game Awards, if you can believe it. Let us know if you've dropped any money on Pokemon TCG Pocket below!