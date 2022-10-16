Pokémon Sword and Shield are getting their last update early next month

Pokémon Sword and Shield are saying their final goodbyes next month, as the pair of titles will receive their final update ahead of the release of Scarlet and Violet.

It shouldn't be too much of a surprise to hear that Sword and Shield only have one last update on the way, this one slated for November 1, as reported by Serebii.net. The Wild Area News' last update will add a number of Pokémon typically not available like Gigantamax Snorlax, marking this is the final Wild Area News update in the game.

The Battle Stadium will also no longer be updated with a ranked season from November 1, and results for the ranked battle season will no longer appear in Pokémon Home, the pocket monster storage box app. Don't expect any more online competitions either, as no more are planned, though friendly competitions can still be held, though these won't be shown in Pokémon Home from December 1. The Pokémon Company did note that all Y-Comm features will still be accessible though.

Scarlet and Violet are set to launch November 18, and are the first games in the series to be fully open-world. There have been all sorts of fun critters revealed leading up to the release, the most recent of which being the best thing I've seen in my life, Bellibolt, who joins the likes of Wiglett (who is definitely not Diglett), and Farigiraf, the new evolution for Girafarig.

This latest pair of games are also adding a new gimmick -cough-, sorry, mechanic, called terastallizing. When you terastallize a Pokémon, it increases the power of its moves, but depending on if you've caught a special one or not, it can also change its type, which does admittedly sound like you could pull of some interesting strategies, even if it is just derivative of Z-moves and dynamaxing.