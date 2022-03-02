Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: release date, trailer, gameplay, news, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the next big games in the beloved monster-hunting series. These are being developed by none other than Game Freak, the trusted stalwart of mainline Pokemon games.

The Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield entries released at the end of 2019 gave us the first real open-world, 3D Pokemon adventure fans had been clamouring for for many years. And after the success of the recent Pokemon Legends Arceus entry, Scarlet and Violet continue this trend of giving us deep, expansive adventures in the world of Pokemon.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release date

Nintendo has a habit of quietly working on multiple projects, and unveiling them just several months before their expected launch date. Covid-19 has affected video game development massively, with game delay announcements happening almost every other week

However, Nintendo isn't immune to outside world events, or making the mistake of discussing and revealing projects long before they're ready. For example, Metroid Dread was first mentioned as a potential DS game before finally unveiled as a Switch game last year. And Metroid Prime 4 has suffered multiple setbacks in its development, having been first announced almost five years ago.

Scarlet and Violet seem to have been produced alongside other recent Game Freak titles, and are set to be released in late 2022. Nintendo's announcement is earlier than what they're used to, meaning they must be very confident of the game reaching us for the holiday season.

Where to pre-order Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Retailers are usually eager to jump on the excitement of any major game's announcement by opening up pre-orders early. And global supply issues has meant more people are gaming than ever before, and it's quite common to see big retailers not have stock of all the popular Nintendo Switch games. Because there's no firm release date just yet for Scarlet and Violet, there currently aren't pre-orders available. Keep this page bookmarked as we'll update it as soon as any trusted seller is opening up pre-orders.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer

Nintendo and the Pokemon Company revealed the game's existence at the end of February with a unique and fun trailer capturing so much of what we love about Pokemon.

It's a mixture of live action and in-engine game footage, beginning with an office security guard investigating unusual sounds and lights, before he unknowingly steps into a dusty yet magical art studio. The game footage the trailer cuts to shows the new, colourful environments that players will be able to explore in Scarlet and Violet, with familiar Pokemon rendered in rich, detailed 3D designs.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay

Right now, Nintendo and Game Freak have yet to detail the characters and world we'll be able to explore in Scarlet and Violet. Looking at the entire stream from the Pokemon Company can give us an idea of the trends they'll continue to set out.

Pokemon Sword and Shield was set in a land inspired by Great Britain, giving variety and depth to the world we're able to investigate and the adventures to be had. It's likely Scarlet and Violet will be inspired by a real-world region, and focus on the protagonist's development as well as the journey they'll go through.

However, Game Freak did share that we get to start with one of three starter Pokemon: Sprigatito, Fuecoco or Quaxly. These Pokemon are from the grass, fire and water classes, respectively. It'll be a while before we know if any one of these particular partner Pokemon is more preferable to use from the get go, but the gameplay will most likely be balanced by adjusting for whatever choice you make.

While the wait for Scarlet and Violet now begins, it's still a great time to check out Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield. There's also the recent Pokemon Legends Arceus, which was released to great critical acclaim. And if you're on the hunt for anything else Switch related, check out our Nintendo gift guide, which is updated with deals on the latest games and accessories for all things Switch.