With Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's release, Redditor realises Pokéballs have avoided inflation for 26 years

Since 1996, Pokémon has been an almost idyllic universe for catching and training ‘mons without any real trouble. Sure, there’s the chaos caused by “organised crime syndicates trying to start global apocalypses,” according to Reddit user TheFoochy, but Team Rocket are the least of your troubles here.

Which starter did you choose? If it was actually Quaxly, I'm sorry.

As a young teenager let out into the wild with a single Pokémon, you’re already living rent-free. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you only have to attend school for a few days before you’re left to roam freely, and even then, you don’t have to go back often. With no rent to pay, and no school to attend, you’re already off to a good start.

Thankfully, there’s also been no inflation in the universe of Pokémon across the last two decades either. Pointed out by Reddit user TheJesterofHyrule, since 1996, Pokéballs have remained at the bargain price of 200 Pokédollars. With that in mind, it’s also worth noting that Pokémon features free healthcare, free gyms, liveable habitats for ‘mons, free education, no poverty, and more.

Additionally, considering you’re so busy taking care of Team Star of whichever evil syndicate your chosen game features, crime seems to be at a rather low-level too. I mean, every police officer you see has time to stop and battle, so crime can’t be that much of an issue across Pokémon, either.

And let me repeat: none of this has changed since 1996. In Pokémon, inflation doesn’t exist, and societal uproar is a minor thing, usually attributed to a bunch of meddling kids. This is about the only similarity our society shares with Pokémon, and even then, it’s usually resolved before any riots begin.

So, when I share that I spent 30 hours with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet this weekend, it should come as no surprise. If you ignore the fact that the game is riddled with performance issues, it functions as a near-perfect escape from the world we’re living in; a society where the only things that matter are learning from the very best, like no one ever has.

That said, there's an emphasis on sandwiches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and there's a suspicion that wild Pokemon are making up the ingredients. This isn't problematic for Paldean society right now, but who knows, maybe our next team of enemies will bear a striking resemblance to PETA.

Poor Lechonk. He knows he's going to be turned into ham for sandwiches one day.

