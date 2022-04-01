Pokemon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders, editions, price, and more.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the latest installment in the Pokemon franchise releases in late 2022 on the Nintendo Switch.

Following the success of Pokemon Legends: Arceus - an action-adventure that shook up the traditional Pokemon formula - the long-anticipated ninth generation of the franchise was surprisingly announced during Pokemon Presents. Although there’s currently no confirmed release date, retailers across the UK and US are issuing preorders for the new Pokemon games.

If you’ve already decided on Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly as your new starter Pokemon, then you’re probably itching to pre-order the game. Ahead, you can find the best and cheapest places to buy Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the US and UK.

Best Pokemon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders US

Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop are all currently taking pre-orders for the RRP price of $59.99. Walmart were taking pre-orders but are currently out of stock at the moment. We'll continue to add more retailers in the lead up to the release date.

Pokemon Scarlet pre-orders in the US

Best Pokemon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders UK

Base is currently the cheapest place to pre-order Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for £41.85, followed by ShopTo who are selling both games for £42.85. Game is offering pre-orders for the RRP of £49.99. Although Game is the pricier option, you can probably expect some type of pre-order gift like a steelbook. We're still waiting for other retailers like Amazon and My Nintendo Store to go live with their pre-order pages but we'll keep this list updated.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet versions and pre-order bonuses

At the time of writing, no pre-order bonuses or additional versions of the games have been revealed however be sure to check back regularly for the latest updates on where to find them when they’re announced. Thankfully if you’re a Poke-fanatic who just has to catch em’ all, you can still pre-order the standard edition of the games in the UK and US from the links below.

