Pokemon Scarlet & Violet news could be on the way as Nintendo launch new sign-up page

Nintendo have launched a brand-new web page where anyone can register their interest in the upcoming Pokemon games, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.

Destructoid were the first to spot the new page, and although it doesn't give us any further information about the games just yet, we can anticipate that something might be coming soon.

The new page can be found on the Nintendo UK Store website, but fans from any region can register their interest in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet using the link above.

When registering, the page reads: "Enter your email below to register your interest in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet and receive emails about pre-orders and product news for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet."

"A new Pokémon adventure set in an open world awaits in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, arriving on Nintendo Switch in late 2022!"

Aside from the games trailer, and this web page that has come out of nowhere, we don't really know much about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. What we do know, however, is that it has three of the cutest starters to date (I'm sorry, Piplup).

We can only hope that we'll learn some more about the game, and what to expect from it, soon enough. Late 2022 seems to be approaching fast, and we have multiple Nintendo games to be excited for in the meantime: Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Mario Strikers: Battle League, and Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes are what we can expect during summer alone.

That being said, while we can hope for some fresh info sooner, it seems more likely that we'll have to wait until July is over. Register your interest, and watch this space!