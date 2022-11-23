If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift Codes: How to redeem active gifts from the Poke Portal

Never miss out on a Pokemon freebie with our list of codes.
As is the case with most modern Pokemon titles, Mystery Gift Codes have once again returned in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Mystery Gift function allows players to retrieve various Pokemon-themed freebies in-game, and typically, The Pokemon Company will dish out codes and free goodies for months to come.

You might have already seen that all new players can bag themselves a free Pikachu that somehow knows the move ‘Fly’. In this guide, we list all known Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift Codes, and detail exactly how you can redeem these using the Mystery Gift function.

Active Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Below, we have listed all known active Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Redeem them before they expire!

  1. Pikachu (Flying Tera Type) - Redeem using ‘Get via Internet’ (Expires February 28, 2023)

How to unlock Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Gone to redeem a Mystery Gift Code, only to realise that you don’t yet have access to the function? Well, you need to complete find yourself a Pokemon Centre first.

Fortunately, you’ll find one during the tutorial of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, around an hour or two into the game depending on your pace. Once you’ve visited the Centre and healed up your Pokemon, you’ll finally gain access to the Poke Portal in your menu.

How to redeem Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

After having unlocked the function, you can redeem away. You will, however, need to be connected to the internet to redeem any Mystery Gift Codes.

Press ‘X’ to open your menu, and select ‘Poke Portal’. From the next menu, shown below, you can select ‘Mystery Gift’. From here, you’ll then have four options to choose from.

The first option, ‘Get via Internet’, will bring you to a list of all available gifts. This is where you’ll find the early order bonus of Flying Tera Type Pikachu. If there’s further gifts to redeem after that, you’ll need to repeat these steps!

The second option, ‘Get with Code/Password’ is as it sounds, and will require you to enter a code to redeem your Mystery Gift. Our third option, ‘Check Mystery Gifts’ will present you with a list of the Mystery Gifts you have redeemed so far, in case you’re uncertain as to what you’ve redeemed already.

Finally, the last option of ‘Check Poke Portal News’ will bring you to all the latest news that The Pokemon Company has to share regarding Mystery Gift Codes.

Redeeming your Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is as simple as that. For more help with your Paldean adventure, be sure to check out how to breed your Pokemon, and which order you should approach each Gym, Team Star Boss, and Titan in.

