Pokemon Scarlet and Violet patch to add feature adjustments and plenty of bug fixes

Nintendo has announced a patch for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is coming, and it will arrive later this month.

The patch aims to fix various bugs that have plagued the game since its release.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - The most fun we’ve had with a Pokemon game since Pokemon X

Alongside the fixes will be feature adjustments like additional functionality for Pokemon Boxes. With this added feature, you will be able to change a Pokemon's nickname, markings, held items, and mark - or Ribbon-related titles - as well as being able to reorder moves. Pokemon can also remember moves, forget moves, and use TMs.

You will also be able to select All Boxes while moving Pokemon or items in the Party and Boxes view and Held Items view. When in the Battle Team view, Pokemon in your Boxes assigned to a Battle Team will now have their icons displayed in a darker hue if they are members of the Battle Team that are currently being displayed.

The News screen will now be displayed when you connect to the internet from the main menu, just as it is when connecting to the internet from the Poke Portal.

Bug fixes with the patch will focus on Tera Raid Battles, normal Battles, and a swath of other problems you may have encountered. The patch notes for those are below, with Nintendo noting that it's planning additional features and bug fixes not listed in these patch notes.

Bug Fixes - Tera Raid Battles

A bug that can prevent an opposing Tera Pokemon’s HP gauge from properly reflecting damage done by certain moves (such as Play Rough) or certain status conditions may occur in Tera Raid Battles, resulting in the Tera Pokemon’s HP gauge fluctuating in an unusual manner. This will be fixed.

A bug that causes all Pokemon on your side to faint at once despite their HP gauges indicating that they still have HP may occur in black crystal Tera Raid Battles against Pokemon with the Mightiest Mark. This will be fixed.

A bug that can temporarily prevent a player from entering any input into the game may occur if a Tera Pokemon takes certain actions while the player is choosing the target of their move. This will be fixed.

A bug that causes a communication error may occur when someone connecting to a Tera Raid Battle sees a different Pokemon displayed on their screen than what the host sees. This will be fixed.

A bug may occur that causes players joining a Tera Raid Battle from the Tera Raid Battles search screen to be brought to a Tera Raid Battle against a Pokemon different from the one they saw displayed. This will be fixed.

A bug that causes Tera Raid Battle crystals to not appear for a set amount of time may occur under certain circumstances. This will be fixed.

Bug Fixes - Battles

Type matchups against Pokemon that have fainted will no longer appear when selecting a move or target during Double Battles.

A Zoroark that has Terastallized and is disguised as another Pokemon via its Illusion Ability can be identified as a Zoroark by using the Check Target option. This is a bug and will be fixed.

When a Zoroark has Terastallized and is disguised as another Pokemon via its Illusion Ability, the type matchups of moves are displayed based on the type of the Pokemon that Zoroark is disguised as, rather than Zoroark’s Tera Type. This is a bug and will be fixed.

The stats of a Dondozo with a Tatsugiri in its mouth will increase when Dondozo uses Order Up, even when the move should have been negated (for example, by an opponent using Protect). This is a bug and will be fixed.

If a Pokemon Terastallizes after using Destiny Bond and then faints, the effects of Destiny Bond will fail to activate. This is a bug and will be fixed.

Other Bug Fixes