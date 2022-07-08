If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
real test

Pokemon Puzzle League arrives on Nintendo Switch Online for Expansion Pack owners next week

You can soon join Ash, Brock, and Misty in Puzzle Village from your Nintendo Switch.
Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on
The artwork for Pokemon Puzzle League, with 'Available July 15' underneath, from the announcement trailer for the title coming to Nintendo Switch Online.

Pokemon Puzzle League, the 2000 title for the N64, will be coming to Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pack subscribers as of next week, July 15.

This follows the recent release of Pokemon Snap to the NSO library for expansion pack owners.

Refresh your memory of Pokemon Puzzle League with this trailer.

If you aren't already familiar with the Pokemon puzzler, it plays out in a similar manner to Panel de Pon. In this instance, however, everything is Pokemon themed, obviously.

If you're a fan of the good Ol' days of Pokemon and appreciate the anime, it's definitely worth delving into Pokemon Puzzle League for a short while. The Pokemon Puzzle League, and participating in it, is described as one of the greatest honours for any Pokemon trainer. So, if you're keen on catching 'em all, it would be a shame to miss this one out!

Your goal is to destroy pieces of the puzzle by matching three or more blocks to each other, and you won't always be going solo, either. In most instances, you'll be going up against other Pokemon trainers, trying to rack up the highest score you can and win.

The title also has multiplayer, so you can even go up against your fellow friends who also have an NSO subscription to see who is the better Pokemon puzzle master.

Pokemon Puzzle League will be accompanying a bunch of other classic titles for the NSO Expansion Pack, including personal favourite, Super Mario 64, as well as Mario Kart 64, Starfox 64, Banjo-Kazooie, and more.

For subscribers in Japan, however, Pokemon Puzzle League will not be coming to NSO Expansion Pack subscribers. Alternatively, Custom Robo and Custom Robo V2 will be arriving.

Will you be putting your skills to the test in Pokemon Puzzle League next week? Let us know down below.

Tagged With

About the Author

Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey’s passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and she’s been a horror fanatic ever since. When she is not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly, she can be found trying to climb ranks in Valorant.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch