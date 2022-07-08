Pokemon Puzzle League arrives on Nintendo Switch Online for Expansion Pack owners next week

Pokemon Puzzle League, the 2000 title for the N64, will be coming to Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pack subscribers as of next week, July 15.

This follows the recent release of Pokemon Snap to the NSO library for expansion pack owners.

Refresh your memory of Pokemon Puzzle League with this trailer.

If you aren't already familiar with the Pokemon puzzler, it plays out in a similar manner to Panel de Pon. In this instance, however, everything is Pokemon themed, obviously.

If you're a fan of the good Ol' days of Pokemon and appreciate the anime, it's definitely worth delving into Pokemon Puzzle League for a short while. The Pokemon Puzzle League, and participating in it, is described as one of the greatest honours for any Pokemon trainer. So, if you're keen on catching 'em all, it would be a shame to miss this one out!

Your goal is to destroy pieces of the puzzle by matching three or more blocks to each other, and you won't always be going solo, either. In most instances, you'll be going up against other Pokemon trainers, trying to rack up the highest score you can and win.

The title also has multiplayer, so you can even go up against your fellow friends who also have an NSO subscription to see who is the better Pokemon puzzle master.

Pokemon Puzzle League will be accompanying a bunch of other classic titles for the NSO Expansion Pack, including personal favourite, Super Mario 64, as well as Mario Kart 64, Starfox 64, Banjo-Kazooie, and more.

For subscribers in Japan, however, Pokemon Puzzle League will not be coming to NSO Expansion Pack subscribers. Alternatively, Custom Robo and Custom Robo V2 will be arriving.

Will you be putting your skills to the test in Pokemon Puzzle League next week? Let us know down below.