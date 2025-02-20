Pokemon Day 2025 Pokemon Presents showcase officially announced, and you'll be able to watch it here

Good news, Poke-heads! The Pokemon Company has officially announced the Pokemon Presents showcase it'll be putting on for this year's Pokemon Day. The date and time you'll need to tune in are all set, so get your calendar that features monthly Pikachus in weirdly seductive poses out.

You could also bake a cake that's shaped like a Diglett or something, I don't know. Or just watch the stream with a totally blank expression and say 'Well, those were indeed some Pokemon' when it concludes.

Anyway, this Pokemon Day 2025 Pokemon Presents is set to take place on the usual date of February 27, at 2PM GMT, which is 6AM PT, 9AM ET, and 3PM CET, and you'll be able to tune in right here, by clicking play on the video above when the time hits. Seriously, just one button press, and boom, Pokemon doing a thing.

What will you see? Well the latest Pokemon news in celebration of Pokemon Day 2025 is the official line being given, which doesn't tell us a whole lot, but given Pokemon TCG Pocket has been uber-popular since it came out, the chances seem pretty damn strong of that at least making some kind of cameo.

Especially given that last year's Pokemon Day Pokemon Presents was when TCG Pocket was first announced, alongside Pokemon Legends: Z-A and an event coming to Pokemon Go. So, we're in for a pretty newsworthy time, assuming this year's show packs in as much stuff. Will a new life-sized plush you definitely shouldn't buy second-hand be revealed? Only time will tell.

