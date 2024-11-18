Will Pokemon Pocket TCG event hourglasses carry over? Hopes are high after Lapras event finally wraps

The Lapras EX event in Pokemon TCG Pocket has concluded. The final packs have been dished out, the Lapras' have flown freely, and many store tickets were earned. But for those out there who have saved up loads of event hourglasses the big question remaining is clear: will they carry over to future PvE events?

As pointed out on the Pokemon Pocket Reddit, these hourglasses haven't been torn from player's inventories. This implies, though certainly doesn't confirm outright, that they'll have future uses in upcoming events. If true, that'd be good news for those who've already saved up a hoard of event-hourglasses for a rainy day.

Why would you want a surplus of such hourglasses? Well, while you certainly don't need them to get all the promo cards in the next event (unless you are unbelievably unlucky), it'll allow you to farm out the maximum flair for a future card featured in an event. Maybe Lapras isn't your jam! It sure wasn't mine. But, if a hypothetical Metagross event were to pop up, I'd be able to burn a bunch of event hourglasses for an extra shiny one.

For most players however, these hourglasses will be useful in the upcoming Venusaur event folks have datamined from the game. This is seemigly set to take place later this year, in late November/December. Venusaur is an awfully popular pokemon, so it doesn't take much to foresee folks burning their hourglasses on the big guy. That is, if the datamines are accurate. Who knows, maybe it'll be something totally different. Either way, a prime hourglass spending opportunity.

Have you got any event hourglasses saved up? How many? Let us know below!