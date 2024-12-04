Pokemon and Neon Genesis Evangelion fans should be very excited for the just announced new Gundam series

There's a new Gundam anime on the way, and along with it comes some pretty strong talent from both Pokemon and Neon Genesis Evangelion.

We all know that if there was no Gundam, there'd be no Neon Genesis Evangelion, so it feels appropriate then that the just announced Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX (no I don't know how to pronounce that) would be a collaborative project from the original Gundam studio Sunrise, and Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno's studio Khara. Not only is it being made at Khara, but Anno is working on the project as a storyboard artist and scriptwriter. The talent doesn't stop there though, as the main human designs are being done by Take, best known for her work as a character designer for Pokemon, specifically all of the gym leaders from Sword and Shield, Lusamine from Sun and Moon, and Adaman and Irida from Legends Arceus.

On top of that, Kazuya Tsurumaki is directing the anime, the same person who directed the classic six episode series FLCL, and Evangelion mecha designer Ikuto Yamashita will be doing the mecha designs for this series too. Oh, and did I mention Yoshimasa Terui, the composer for Jujutsu Kaisen, is doing the music? I don't know about you, but that is absolutely an all-star cast. The official website explains the story for the series: "Amate Yuzuriha is a high-school student living peacefully in a space colony floating in outer space.

"When she meets a war refugee named Nyaan, Amate is drawn into the illegal mobile suit dueling sport known as Clan Battle. Under the entry name "Machu," she throws herself into fierce battle day after day, piloting the GQuuuuuuX. Then an unidentified Gundam mobile suit pursued by both the space force and the police appears before her, along with its pilot, a boy named Shuji."

There's no specific release date for the series just yet, but a "theatrical version using re-edited episodes" will be coming to Japanese cinemas on January 17. The English trailer for the series also says to "look forward to overseas release information," so for now you'll just have to wait for this stacked new Gundam.