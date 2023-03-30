Pokemon-like Cassette Beasts is dropping day one on Game Pass April 26

Casstte Beasts is dropping on April 26, available from Game Pass for PC from day one. Later this Spring, during its console release on Switch and Xbox, it'll also be available on Xbox Game Pass simultaneously.

The game, a Pokemon-like monster fusing RPG, is all about collecting and battling a selection of unique monsters; all of which can be combined to create distinct and powerful companions.

Check out the latest trailer for Cassette Beasts here!

As you may have already figured out, Cassette Beasts has a world all built around cassette tapes. Monsters you encounter are recorded onto your tape, with a Pokemon third generation gameplay style. It looks pretty dope, and distinct enough from its inspirations to grab your interest.

The game has an elemental combat system, with your monster's elemental chemistry applying buffs, debuffs, and even altering the elemental type of your opponent. Got some friends who would dig this kind of game? It even has couch coop, a feature that's rare but much appreciated in this day and age.

If you're a PC player with a Game Pass subscription, you'll be able to download and play it as part of the service on its initial release date on the platform. The same goes for Xbox owners, although you'll have to wait a little longer to jump in and try it out.

You can check out the game via its Steam page here. Ever since Temtem, I've had an occasional craving for games in this subgenre, especially when developers throw out interesting twists on the formula every now and again. From what I've seen, Cassette Beasts looks like it's bringing something neat with its own retro twist.

