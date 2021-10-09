Pokemon Legends: Arceus isn't an open-world game after all

The Pokemon Company has clarified that Pokemon Legends: Arceus is not an open-world game, as many assumed due to the original description of the game and by watching the trailers.

According to the clarification, it appears the game will be similar to Monster Hunter, in that instead of running willy nilly around the world doing whatever, the main village will serve as a base of operations. Here, the player will pick up tasks before setting out to open areas.

While The Pokemon Company didn’t specifically reference Monster Hunter, it sounds similar to how expeditions work.

Here’s the statement in full sent to Kotaku:

In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Jubilife Village will serve as the base for surveying missions. After receiving an assignment or a request and preparing for their next excursion, players will set out from the village to study one of the various open areas of the Hisui region. After they finish the survey work, players will need to return once more to prepare for their next task. We look forward to sharing more information about exploring the Hisui region soon.

Set in an older version of the Sinnoh region, in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, you will be trying to complete the first-ever Pokedex.

With your choice of Rowlet, Cyndaquil, or Oshawott as a starter Pokemon, you will be working with a "mysterious professor" who has been traveling around the world.

Gameplay allows you to observe Pokemon to learn their behavior, then carefully sneak up, and aim your Poke Ball. You can also have your ally Pokemon battle wild Pokemon that you hope to catch. Just throw the Poke Ball holding your ally Pokemon near a wild Pokemon, and you’ll seamlessly enter a battle and command your Pokemon.

Arceas is a special Pokemon, who apparently shaped the world and has ties to your story.

The game is slated to release for Switch on January 28.