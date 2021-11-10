Pokemon Legends: Arceus players will receive bonuses if they’ve played recent Pokemon titles

The Pokemon Company is handing out an incentive to those who’ve played recent Pokemon titles and who pick up Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

These titles are Pokemon Sword and Shield, and Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee and Pikachu.

The special bonus for Sword and Shield is research in which you’ll have a chance to add the Mythical Pokemon Shaymin (Land Forme) to your team. You’ll also be able to claim a Shaymin Kimono Set designed after this Mythical Pokemon.

To claim these bonuses, you will need to launch Pokemon Legends: Arceus as a user with play records from Sword or Shield on your Switch system. The request that allows you to meet Shaymin will be available for you to accept in Jubilife Village after viewing the game’s end credits.

You can claim the Shaymin Kimono Set by speaking to the clothier after joining the Galaxy Expedition Team. It will take you approximately one hour of playtime to reach the point where this option is available.

If you have play records from Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee or Pikachu, you’ll be able to claim a Pikachu Mask and an Eevee Mask in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

You will be able to claim both masks as long as you have play records from either Let’s Go title. As with Sword and Shield, you will be able to claim these bonuses in Pokemon Legends: Arceus if you launch the game as a user with play records either Eevee or Pikachu.

You can claim the Pikachu Mask and the Eevee Mask by speaking to the clothier after joining the Galaxy Expedition Team. This too will take approximately one hour of playtime to reach the point where this option is available.

Set in an older version of the Sinnoh region, in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, you will be trying to complete the first-ever Pokedex with your choice of Rowlet, Cyndaquil, or Oshawott as a starter Pokemon.

Working with a "mysterious professor," you will observe Pokemon to learn their behavior and then catch them with your Poke Ball. You can also have your ally Pokemon battle wild Pokemon that you hope to catch.

In the game, Arceus is a special Pokemon, who apparently shaped the world and has ties to your story. The game is set to release for Switch on January 28.