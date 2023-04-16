The new Pokemon anime reveals a previously unseen, perfect little turtle creature

The new Ash-less Pokemon anime has started, and with it has come the introduction of a brand new pocket monster.

Pokemon Horizons: The Series is the new Pokemon anime that has started a brand new adventure with a fresh cast of characters, and the first episode has finally aired this week. The new protagonists Liko and Roy have been properly introduced to us, but interestingly, a new Pokemon has been too - a blue, crystalline turtle, that if you've been paying attention, you might just recognise. Kind of (thanks, Serebii).

Serebii Update: A brand new Pokémon has been teased in the Pokémon anime.



Serebii Update: A brand new Pokémon has been teased in the Pokémon anime.



Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/YiRvIMdK78 — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) April 14, 2023

You see, back in February The Pokemon Company revealed that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet would be receiving a two part DLC later this year. The second part, The Indigo Disk, will seemingly prominently feature a new Pokemon called Terapagos, a bigger turtle than the one seen in the anime, adorned with symbols of the various types across its back. These two Pokemon are obviously related, the smaller one in the anime presumably being the prevolution of the bigger one - or at the very least, a different form. We'll likely learn more about the smaller turtle as more episodes release, or at the very least when the second part of the DLC launches.

The DLC's overall title The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is obviously implying that it will dive much deeper into what exactly is going on in Area Zero, as it's something we only get to explore in the end game of Scarlet and Violet. Much of the area's origins is a mystery, so presumably the DLC will expand upon things a bit more. The first part, The Teal Mask, is due out this autumn, and will bring you to a new location called Kitakami on a school trip, where you'll encounter Pokemon like the mask wearing Ogerpon and more. Part two will see you heading to a new school as an exchange student, but it's not clear what you'll be doing there just yet.