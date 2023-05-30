Pokemon Home 3.0.0 is now available with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet compatibility

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet first launched back in November of 2022, meaning that eager fans have been waiting a while now for Pokemon Home compatibility to be introduced to the game.

Well, Pokemon players can rejoice as the Pokemon Home 3.0.0 update has finally arrived, bringing with it the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet compatibility that many were hoping for. The update was initially scheduled for last week, before being pushed back to this week after the official Pokemon Twitter account explained a mistake had been made.

This means that players of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can now stow away their favourite Pokemon from the latest mainline game in Pokemon Home, saving them for use in another game, or to compare their stats with ‘mons from other Pokemon titles.

Maintenance to update Pokémon HOME to version 3.0.0 is scheduled to begin on Monday, 5/29 at 5pm PT. Pokémon HOME will not be available during this maintenance. — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 26, 2023

Those who have already been using Pokemon Home for other Pokemon games will even be able to recruit some of their saved Pokemon in Paldea; this only applies to select Pokemon, and the Tera-Type of any imported Pokemon is determined by their original type.

As for what else the Pokemon Home update entails, players of Pokemon GO who have caught a Roaming Gimmighoul or Gholdengo will be able to send that ‘mon over to Pokemon Home. You can also exchange your Pokemon Home points for League Points in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet if you wish, too!

On top of that, there’s a gift for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players to redeem; transfer any Pokemon from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to Pokemon Home, and you will receive a Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly with Hidden Abilities! This is redeemable via the Mystery Gift function on Pokemon Home mobile, after sending a ‘mon over.

Pokemon Home 3.0.0 also gives players the ability to change a Pokemon’s details page so that the player can view the Pokemon’s stats for each game they’ve been in, helping to give you an idea of which game they’re best used in. You can also change the moves that the Pokemon knows in Pokemon Home, from a list of moves it has learned up until that point; the moves that a Pokemon can learn, however, have to be moves that feature in one of the following games:

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (with the exclusion of some moves in this game)

Pokemon Sword and Shield

What are your thoughts on the latest update for Pokemon Home? The update itself is still in maintenance as I write this, but do let us know what you think when it’s live.