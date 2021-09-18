Pokemon Go Oshawott Community Day: start & end time, rewards, and getting a shiny OshawottIt's water starter Oshawott's time to shine in the latest Pokemon Go Community Day event. Here's everything you need to know to get the most from the event.
It's that time of month again - when we all grab our phones and participate in a new Pokemon Go Community Day event. The September 2021 community day is all about Oshawott - an appropriately cheeky choice for the first community event of the season of mischief.
To be clear on the event timing, the September 2021 community day takes place on Sunday September 19th 2021, between the hours of 11am and 5pm local time. This event is focused on water-type Unova region starter Pokemon Oshawott - and you'll be able to catch plenty of them, including shinies, and evolve some of the caught Oshawott into Dewott and its final form, Samurott.
As well as an increased spawn rate for Oshawott, players that participate in the community day will be able to enjoy other typical bonus rewards including improved incense and lures, additional XP, photobombs when taking pictures, a unique research story, and an exclusive move for the Oshawott family of Pokemon.
We explain the Oshawott day timings, all of the community day rewards and how to make the most of them right on this page, plus give you a little community day primer.
Pokemon Go Community Day events explained
If you're new to them, Pokemon Go Community Day Events are exactly what you likely expect from their name - they're designed to get players out and about into the world, preferably interacting and hanging out together in locations that are rife with Pokestops like parks and other public places. These events are time-limited to encourage trainers to head out on the same day and at the same day on a Pokemon hunting mission.
There's an incentive to get involved in the form of great rewards. Community day events are typically focused on a specific Pokemon, increasing its spawn rate and making its shiny form more common, plus other associated rewards.
If you head out to a community day event, you might be surprised: you'll likely see other trainers catching Pokemon all over the place during the event if you head to a place like a local park. It's a big deal, and a great way to meet fellow Pokemon Go players.
Pokemon Go September 2021 Oshawott Community Day Date, Start & End Time
We did cover this at the start, but for those who just started scrolling, here's what you need to know: the next Pokemon Go community event takes place on Sunday, September 19 2021..
As always, the community event is a limited-time event - it'll run for a locked six-hour period on the chosen day. The September 2021 Community Day Times are between 11am and 5pm local time, whatever that is in your local region and time zone. During these hours the community day will be active, in turn allowing for certain bonus rewards that make participating in the day worthwhile. You'll be able to notice you're playing during the community day right away, most likely, because Oshawott spawns will be everywhere.
Pokemon Go Oshawott Community Day Rewards: Shiny Oshawott, Dewott, and Samurott, Hydro Cannon & Razor Shell moves, more
The September 2021 community is focused on one Pokemon species - that's water-type Oshawott and its evolutions, Dewott and Samurott. Oshawott will spawn more commonly in the wild during the event, and you can also get shiny forms of these Pokemon and a powerful exclusive move.
As we've already said, the main reason to get involved with the community day event is to catch a bunch of Oshawott, find one with half-decent stats, and then evolve it into Samurott within the event timing in order to get the exclusive move, Hydro Cannon. This can give you a powerful Pokemon- possibly even a shiny variant of it if you're lucky!
Because you get a chance to catch so many and because the shiny rates are boosted, you also have a decent chance of catching a shiny Oshawott or two in the six-hour event period, and an even better chance of catching one with strong stats. There are some other rewards, however:
- Shiny Pokemon: spawn rates will be increased for Oshawott, including in its shiny form. Catch lots of them, and you'll be sure to eventually encounter a shiny Oshawott - maybe a few. You can then evolve up to shiny Dewott and then shiny Samurott.
- 3x Catch XP: during the hours of trhe community event, players will earn triple XP for every Pokemon they catch. Pair this with other boosters and you can grind out lots of XP very quickly.
- Exclusive Move - Hydro Cannon: there will be an exclusive move for this evolution series - and this time around it's Blast Burn. You acquire the move by evolving into Samurott either during the event or within two hours after the event time (so up until 7pm local time) - any Samurott evolved in this time, regular or shiny, will get Hydro Cannon as its charge move. It's a powerful water-type move, and can't be taught even by Elite TMs.
- New Move - Razor Shell: During the duration of the Oshawott community day event, the Oshawott evolutionary line will get the ability to learn a new move - Razor Shell. This is all-new for the community day, but is a permanent addition - it'll sitll be available after the event is over.
- 3-Hour Lures / Incense: if you drop a Lure on a Pokestop or Incense on yourself, it'll last for 3 hours instead of the regular length. This means any lure dropped during the event will last the full duration of the event hours. In addition, Oshawott will be attracted to Rainy Lure Modules.
- Photobomb: during the hours of the community day event, if you take AR photo snapshots of your Pokemon, you have a chance to be photobombed by an excited Oshawott.
- Community Day Box in-store: if you don't mind parting with some money, there's a special Community Day Box that'll be added to the store for the duration of the event. 1280 Pokecoins will get you 50 Ultra Balls, 5 Lucky Eggs, 5 Rainy Lure Modules, and an Elite Charged TM.
- Premium Research Story: if you pay $1 for a ticket, you can also access special research during the event. The "From Scalchops to Seamitars" optional special research story will all be based around catching Oshawott, and be easy to beat during the community day. It'll net you a variety of rewards.
- Stickers: Exclusive Oshawott-themed stickers will drop from Pokestops, friend's gifts, and be available in the store.