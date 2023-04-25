Pokemon Go: May gets electric, new Pokemon appear, and Regidrago returns for a makeup raid

In May, Pokemon Go players will have a major new quest, a new cycle of raid bosses, two new Pokemon, and a makeup Elite Raid to dive into.

First off, Spark needs your help. The Team Instinct leader wants assistance with research in an all-new event focused on hatching Pokemon. The quest, An Instinctive Hero, kicks off on May 2 and runs through May 8.

Be a hero. Not a zero.

During this time, two Pokemon new to the game will debut. It's Pokemon Black and White's Larvesta from the Unova region. The little dual-type Bug/Fire will be available to hatch from 2km, 5km, and 10km Eggs, so hopefully, you are lucky in the hatching department. All I seem to hatch of late is Pawniard and Vullaby.

The second Pokemon debuting is the evolved version of Larvesta - the moth-like Volcarona. Guess how many candies you need to earn for Larvesta to turn into Volcarona? 400. So you better make it your buddy and start walking it. It's likely that after the event ends, the little creature will start appearing in the wild. I sure hope so.

Other Pokemon hatching from eggs during this time are Mime Jr., Happiny, Mantyke, Timburr, Karrablast, Axew, Shelmet, and Goomy. All of these Pokemon have a chance at being shiny, except for Goomy.

During the event, you will have an increased chance of hatching Shiny Pokemon from 2, 5, and 10 km eggs. 2X XP for hatching and 2X Stardust for hatching will also be handed out.

The Special Research story, An Instinctive Hero, will reward you with an encounter with Elekid wearing a Spark-themed accessory upon completion. This is the only way to encounter Elekid wearing a Spark-themed accessory during this Season.

Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available, and completing tasks may provide an encounter with Magneton, Chansey, Electabuzz, Magmar, Snorlax, Mantine, or Chimecho.

Don't forget: the Seasonal Special Research An Everyday Hero is available throughout Season 10. The research can be claimed until the end of Season 10: Rising Heroes on June 1.

To make up for the massive server issues players faced in March during the initial appearance of Regidrago, Niantic Labs is bringing the Dragon-type Legendary Pokemon back on May 13.

The golem-like Pokemon is a member of the Legendary Titans along with Regirock, Regice, Registeel, and Regieleki.

During this event, you can access the Timed Research originally planned for the Regidrago and Regieleki Elite Raid Days. This includes all who have already completed it. Complete the research tasks to earn Regirock Candy, Regice Candy, and Registeel Candy. All other gameplay aspects will be the same as the previous event.

Regidrago will be an Elite Raid on Saturday, May 13, at 11am, 2pm, and 5pm local time. And remember: Elite Raids are done in person only. Remote Raid Passes will not work.

But wait: there's more.

The boss in Five-Star Raids will switch out on May 2. So, say goodbye to Tapu Bulu and hello to the Shock Drive version of Genesect. The dual-type Bug/Steel Mythical Pokemon will be replaced by Tapu Fini on May 9, and Regigigas finally returns on May 24. Hallelujah.

May 2 will see Mega Slowbro leave Mega Raids for Mega Scizor. The Bug/Steel-type Pokemon will be replaced by Mega Pinsir on May 11, followed by the lovely Mega Altaria on May 24.

Saturday, May 6, will be Raid Day, and it will run from 11am-2pm local time.

May 11-17 will shine the light on Team Valor during the event A Valorous Hero. Here, you will be helping out Candela with whatever she needs help with.

May 21 is Community Day, and we have no idea which Pokemon it will be as of press time. Stay tuned, we reckon.

Something secretive is planned for the last week in May. Whatever it is, it takes place May 22-28, so keep your eyes peeled for more information.

As you know, if you are a player, Spotlight Hours are held every Tuesday from 6-7pm local time. In May, the following Pokemon - in order - will be spotlighted: Alolan Geodude, Ponyta, Bellsprout, Skorupi, and Houndour. All of these Pokemon can be shiny.

That is it for now. Once more information becomes available on the events, or if something else is announced, we'll let you know.