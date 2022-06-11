Pokemon Go June Community Day hours will be extended - but only if you play with others

Niantic is shaking things up a bit for June Community Day by tasking Pokemon Go players with working together to extend the event's hours.

You see, some folks have been upset since Niantic reverted Community Day's hours back to a pre-Covid timeframe in April. When Covid hit, the studio extended Community Day from three to six hours, which gave players plenty of time to get out and about without having to come into contact with many people.

For those who work weekends, the change in event time was also welcome because it meant they would be able to participate at some point.

But, according to Niantic, the main reason it decided to return to a three-hour event was that only "5%" of players participated for more than three hours. The company also felt that since the majority weren't participating at the same time, extended hours didn't foster a sense of community as there were fewer folks available to "play together and connect outside" during the later part of the day.

Still stinging from the change in hours, many in the Pokemon Go community continued to voice their displeasure, so Niantic decided to compromise with June Community Day.

For June, event hours will be extended, but only if players work together - in person.

How this will work is after the three-hour Community Day event ends, players will be able to challenge four-star Raid Battles. Winning one of these raids will cause more of the featured Pokemon to appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes. The caveat is that these Raids can only be accessed with Raid Passes and Premium Battle Passes, meaning that you cannot use Remote Raid Passes.

In other words, if you want to help extend Community Day, you will need to participate in a four-star raid in-person - not from your couch or the middle of nowhere.

With that out of the way, let's talk about the Pokemon you will be catching on Community Day.

It's Deino, the Irate Pokemon, and if you’re lucky, you might encounter a shiny one.

During the event and up to five hours afterward, if you evolve Deino's evolution Zweilous into Hydreigon, it will know the Charged Attack Brutal Swing.

While the event is live, you can enjoy 1/4 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event period, 2× chance to receive Deino Candy XL from catching Deino, 2× Candy for catching Pokemon, Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours, and Incense activated during the event will last for three hours.

One additional special trade can be made during the event and up to five hours afterward for a maximum of three for the day, and trades made during the event and up to five hours afterward will require 50% less Stardust.

For $1, you’ll be able to access the Deino Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, Field Notes: Deino.

This month's Community Day will take place on Saturday, June 25 from 11am to 2pm local time.

There will also be in-person Community Day meetups in select cities. Find out if yours is included here.