Pokemon Go's Season of Mischief kicks off on September 1 and features Hoopa

Starting September 1, Pokemon Go players will be able to participate in the Season of Mischief which will focus on an adventure starring Hoopa.

The season will feature a month-long Special Research story called Misunderstood Mischief, which will focus on discovering more about Hoopa and the strange occurrences happening throughout the Season.

The Season of Mischief will run from Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Those who complete this Season’s Special Research story will gain access to an event at the end of which may have something to do with Hoopa.

Also starting on September 1 and through October 1, you’ll encounter Ditto in Research Breakthrough encounters. For the first time ever outside of Special Research, you might encounter a Shiny Ditto, and you may even find one in the wild during and after this period.

Every Monday in September, a one-time-purchase bundle containing a Remote Raid Pass and other items will be available in the shop for 1 PokeCoin, and the Pokemon appearing in raids will reset.

The following Pokémon will be appearing in five-star raids throughout September.

Lugia with the attack Aeroblast will be appearing in five-star raids from September 1-14.

Depending on your region, Uxie (Asia-Pacific), Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India), or Azelf (the Americas and Greenland) will be appearing in five-star raids from September 14 - October 1. For the first time ever in Pokemon Go, you might find a Shiny one, if you’re lucky.

In addition, the following Mega-Evolved Pokemon will be appearing in Mega Raids: Slowbro and Houndoom. Also, every Wednesday in September, a Raid Hour event will occur from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time with the following Pokemon featured: Lugia with the attack Aeroblast, Uxie (Asia-Pacific), Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India), or Azelf (the Americas and Greenland).

During Tuesday Pokemon spotlight hours, from 6-7pm local, you will earn twice the Stardust when catching Pokemon. The featured Pokemon during these hours are as follows: Spoink, Baltoy, Skitty, and Alolan Meowth, respectively. You’ll also earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokemon.

September 19 will mark the next Community Day, and it will feature the cute sea otter Oshawot.

There’s more going on though, such as the Psychic Spectacular event featuring Psychic-type Pokemon. Running September 8-13, some familiar faces will be returning, and another Pokemon will be making its debut.

A Fashion Week will take place September 21-28 and it will feature fashionably dressed Pokemon and new avatar items will be available.

It also appeared that Giovanni has vanished, and your Super Rocket Radars won’t be able to track down him during this time, so no need to keep them equipped. If you still haven’t beaten the fella and nabbed yourself a Hi-Oh, you only have a few more days to do it, it seems.

Finally, there’s a new Evolution preview feature in the works and it’s coming soon. It will allow you to preview your Pokemon’s post-Evolution CP before you evolve it. The preview will show the current Pokemon and its CP, the Evolution and its new CP, and the leagues the Evolved Pokemon would qualify for.

This feature will go live sometime in September.

For more information on the upcoming season, be sure to hit up the Pokemon Go blog.