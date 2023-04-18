Pokemon Go has a major bug that is resetting the Special Research quest A Mystic Hero

Pokemon Go players are reporting a progress-breaking bug that resets step three of the Special Research Quest A Mystic Hero.

This part of the quest challenges you to evolve 10 Pokemon, earn five candy with your buddy Pokemon, and make three excellent throws.

Pokemon Go Season 10 Rising Heroes went live in March.

Players started noticing the issue overnight, and it was first brought to my attention when my mother called, cursing a blue streak about it. She had just finished that part of the quest, and before part four could pop up, the game reset the quest back to part three.

And she isn't the only one upset: all you have to do is look at the Pokemon Go subreddit and The Silph Road to see just how many folks are affected - myself included.

Pokemon Go players haven't been happy with developer Niantic Labs of late, what with the huge increase in Remote Raid Pass pricing and the limit imposed on remote raiding in a 24-hour period. But now, said unhappiness has reached at least Defcon 3 with this progress-breaking bug.

As of press time, Niantic has yet to address the problem on its social media channels, which are instead rife with comments on last weekend's Togetic Community Day, the upcoming Swinub Community Day Classic, and its upcoming Monster Hunter Now game with Capcom. The studio also hasn't added the bug to its Known Issues list.

Let's hope Niantic addresses the issue soon and lets the community in on what is happening and what progress is being made to fix this issue. But, the company isn't known for being very chatty in the communication department, and the likelihood that we will still have to do the quest over again - even when fixed- is a pretty safe bet.