Pokemon Go Halloween 2021 event tasks you with sizing up your pumpkins

Pokemon Go enthusiasts, it's time to get spooky: Niantic has detailed what you can expect from the game's now-classic Halloween event this year, when it kicks of later this week (on Friday, October 15).

Pokemon Go Halloween 2021 – which also goes by the name Halloween Mischief – will be split into two parts; Creepy Companions and Ghoulish Pals. Throughout the entire event (including both parts listed above), you will be able to get 2x Candy from transfers, catching and hatching. You'll also get guaranteed Candy XL when you're walking with your chosen buddy.

The coolest new mechanic that arrives with this Halloween update, though, relates to Pokemon sizes. Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist, which will arrive in time for the event, will evolve differently depending on the size of the creature you capture. The larger the Pumpkaboo, the larger the Gourgeist you can evolve it into.

"We’re also getting word that you’ll be able to encounter Pumpkaboo of varying sizes, just like you can in the Kalos region," says a press release from Niantic. "Gourgeist evolved from Pumpkaboo will also vary in size! During this time, intrepid Trainers can complete a Collection Challenge that’ll encourage them to seek these Ghost-type Pokémon!

Whether we'll see this mechanic appear for other Pokemon remains to be seen. There was always an NPC in the mainline games that would gauge the size of your Magikarp – could we see the Gen 1 'mon get some unique sizing mechanic in the future, too?

Phantump and Trevenant will also be added to the game in the event, and Galarian Slowking will make an appearance, too, if you evolve Galarian Slowpoke. Mega Absol will appear in Mega Raids as of next week.

As is tradition with the Halloween events, you'll also get more Psychic, Ghost and Dark type Pokemon appearing in your local area – make the most of that whilst they're spawning.

As part of the event, you'll also be able to get a Shiny Spinarak for the first time, if you're not averse to spiders.

During all this, you'll get to hear the Lavendar Town music play in the background if you're playing the game at night. Spooky!