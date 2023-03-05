Pokemon Go embraces the rainbow with the Festival of Colors next week

The Pokemon Go Festival of Colours is returning again this year, along with a couple of Pokemon that will be brand new to the game.

Returning once again as a global event, the Festival of Colors is kicking off next week March 8, 10am, and runs until Tuesday March 14, 8pm, all in local time. The event, which is all about ushering in the colourful season of spring, is introducing two new Pokemon for the first time. Probably the less exciting of the two is Bruxish, a fish Pokemon that is incredibly colourful, if a little garish. More excitingly is the introduction of Mega Medicham, and if you're lucky, you can apparently catch a shiny version!

In the update post discussing the upcoming event, it's also noted that you should keep an eye on PokeStops as you walk close to them, as you might spot some celebratory colours. There are of course event bonuses this time round too, with lure models activated during the event lasting for three hours, and friendship levels increasing twice as fast. You should also take a few snapshots every day during the day too - you might just run into a shiny Smeargle.

There's also going to be a collection challenge to complete, though not details on what you have to do. You will be rewarded 20,000 XP and a lure module for your efforts though. In terms of wild encounters, you can expect to see Para, Krabby, Koffing, Natu, Wobbuffet, Shuckle, Wingull, all three Burmys, Stunky, and Bruxish, all of which might be shiny bar the last two. And if you're extra lucky, you might come across a Lickiting or Galarian Zigzagoon, which can also be shiny.

For one star raids, there's Espurr, Rockruff, Mareanie, and Bruxish to be found. Three star raids will feature Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Cryogonal, and Drudigon. Five star raids will feature the legendary Ho-Oh. And Mega Raids are where you'll find Mega Medicham, the new arrival to the game.

There are also field research tasks to complete, which can net you an Oricorio, which will look different depending on what part of the world you're from, and a new colour throw pose is being added as an avatar item.