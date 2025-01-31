A life-sized Gardevoir plush is going on sale soon, and might take the crown as number one toy you shouldn’t buy second hand

A full-sized Gardevoir plush has been revealed by the Pokemon Center, and will go on sale in Japan on February 6. This is a perfect gift for young children who love Pokemon, super fans looking to add another rad toy to their collection, and the most down bad gooners to ever exist.

Coming in at 160cm tall and weighing 5,000g, this looks to be a plush with some real heft to it. You can make it stand in the corner of your room as a cool showpiece, and absolutely nothing else. You can do absolutely nothing else with this. It'll be sold in Japan for 49,500 Yen, or roughly $320. A bit pricey sure, but you can't put a price on luxury, or degeneracy.

This isn't the first life-sized Pokemon plush to be released. In fact, you can buy a Lucario plush that's a whopping 47.25 inches tall! This plush has bendable arms so you can pose it however you like, and "soft fabric" according to the store listing. This plush is so popular, it's no longer in stock as of writing. Lots of cool parents buying this for their kids out there. Yep. Loads of happily married parents.

Gardevoir, like Lucario, is a beloved Pokemon for a variety of reasons. For one, she's a proper stylish Pokemon, with a dress that lots of fans think is just too cool to pass up. In addition, she's a Psychic type, and who doesn't love Psychic types? Aside from these factors and some highlight roles in Pokemon cartoons and video games, that pretty much sums up the love for Gardevoir.

So there we have it! There's no word on when this will become available outside of Japan, but I've just looked down at my crystal ball, and I can safely say there will be a lot of demand for this plush worldwide. However, as a fair warning, do not buy this second hand. Stocks may be low, but hang in there. Do not, under any circumstances, buy this plush second hand. Not for you, not for your kids. Don't do it.

Will you be buying this Gardevoir plush? Is your name present on any lists we shoudl know about? Let us know below!