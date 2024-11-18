Wish you could look at the beautiful art for every Pokemon TCG card and more? Someone's made a website where you can do just that

Those of you on the Pokemon TCG Pocket bandwagon that want to take a look at some older card art will be very interested in this new fan made website.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game has been around pretty much as long as the original games, which means there are thousands and thousands of cards. Because there's so many, it can be a bit hard to find them neatly catalogued online. Thankfully, though, one fan has taken it upon themselves to do exactly that with a new fansite, The Art of Pokemon Cards, which is entirely dedicated to collating every single Japanese Pokemon card ever made. When I say every card, I really do mean it, you can go all the way back to the original Base Set, all neatly presented for you to take a gander at.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It's not just Pokemon card art either, there's all kinds of official artwork and scans, as well some fan art made by TCG artists - you can even look for specific artists to see all the cards they've made for the game, or choose specific Pokemon or characters to see what cards they've received over the years. It's not the easiest to navigate, as there's no search function, but it's still an impressive catalogue of a huge number of cards.

Years ago I wanted a place to scroll through all Japanese Pokémon cards, see a card's artist and learn what other artwork they've made. I wanted it so badly that I've spent hundreds of hours learning development making it happen slowly on weeknights and weekends… pic.twitter.com/PLpn8rt0zu — PKMJP (@pkm_jp) November 16, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Over on Twitter, the creator of the site explained why they made it, writing, "Years ago I wanted a place to scroll through all Japanese Pokémon cards, see a card's artist and learn what other artwork they've made. I wanted it so badly that I've spent hundreds of hours learning development making it happen slowly on weeknights and weekends…" They also shared that there are over 23,000 cards listed there, alongside 2000+ products, 2000+ artworks, 500+ illustrators, and every Pokemon in the entire up to date Pokedex.

I think if I'm not careful I could spend all day looking at this thing, so maybe I should just go back to Pokemon TCG Pocket and try and get some good pulls…