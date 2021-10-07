Universal Studios' Japanese theme park is getting Pokemon attractions in 2022

Universal Studios has announced that it will be adding Pokemon attractions to its theme park in Japan from 2022. Universal Studios and The Pokemon Company announced the new partnership in a press release this week, where the two parties said that a “long-term partnership” has been agreed to, allowing Pokemon-themed rides to be built in the park.

Similarly to the various rides we've seen appear in the Super Nintendo World at the location, the press release notes that these new Pokemon attractions will combine real and virtual experiences to create a new “revolutionary” experience for visitors.

To date, there's no insight into what – specifically – we're going to see from the partnership. Personally, we like the idea of a 'Tunnel of Luvdisc', a 'Roggenrola Coaster', a 'Watchog Flume' or something similar, riffing on classic rides with a Pokemon-themed dressing.

"We are honoured to have a long-term partnership with The Pokemon Company while developing ground-breaking Pokemon entertainment at Universal Studios Japan for both Pokemon fans and our guests," said Universal Studios Japan boss J.L. Bonnier.

The Pokemon Company boss Tsunekazu Ishihara added: "The incredible team at Universal Studios Japan have the creative vision and leading expertise in world-class theme park technology to imagine a uniquely Pokemon experience."

If you're in the West and want to enjoy a similar experience, you'll have to wait until the planned Super Nintendo World arrives in Universal Studios’ Hollywood and Orlando parks. Sadly, thanks to Covid-19, the opening of the latter has been delayed until 2025.