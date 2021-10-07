If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
tunnel of luvdisc

Universal Studios' Japanese theme park is getting Pokemon attractions in 2022

Super Nintendo World was just the beginning for Universal Studios Japan as the park announces a "long-term partnership" with Pokemon.
Dom Peppiatt avatar
News by Dom Peppiatt Contributor
Published on

Universal Studios has announced that it will be adding Pokemon attractions to its theme park in Japan from 2022. Universal Studios and The Pokemon Company announced the new partnership in a press release this week, where the two parties said that a “long-term partnership” has been agreed to, allowing Pokemon-themed rides to be built in the park.

Similarly to the various rides we've seen appear in the Super Nintendo World at the location, the press release notes that these new Pokemon attractions will combine real and virtual experiences to create a new “revolutionary” experience for visitors.

To date, there's no insight into what – specifically – we're going to see from the partnership. Personally, we like the idea of a 'Tunnel of Luvdisc', a 'Roggenrola Coaster', a 'Watchog Flume' or something similar, riffing on classic rides with a Pokemon-themed dressing.

"We are honoured to have a long-term partnership with The Pokemon Company while developing ground-breaking Pokemon entertainment at Universal Studios Japan for both Pokemon fans and our guests," said Universal Studios Japan boss J.L. Bonnier.

The Pokemon Company boss Tsunekazu Ishihara added: "The incredible team at Universal Studios Japan have the creative vision and leading expertise in world-class theme park technology to imagine a uniquely Pokemon experience."

If you're in the West and want to enjoy a similar experience, you'll have to wait until the planned Super Nintendo World arrives in Universal Studios’ Hollywood and Orlando parks. Sadly, thanks to Covid-19, the opening of the latter has been delayed until 2025.

Tagged With

About the Author

Dom Peppiatt avatar

Dom Peppiatt

Contributor

Dom is a veteran video games critic and consultant copywriter that has appeared in publications ranging from Daily Star to The Guardian. Passionate about games and the greater good they can achieve, you can usually find Dom listening to records, farting about in the kitchen, or playing Final Fantasy VIII (again).

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch