The Plucky Squire, one of 2024's coolest looking indies, is launching day one on PlayStation Plus

The Plucky Squire - one of the coolest looking indie games set to release this year - has finally got itself a release date. It's going to launch on September 17, but PlayStation Plus subscribers will be happy to learn that they'll be able to download it day-one.

This was announced via the official PlayStation Twitter account, and was paired with a lovely little gameplay video showcasing the game. The game will be added to the PlayStation Plus games catalogue, so even if you decide to sign up a little later in the year The Plucky Squire should be there waiting for you.

The Plucky Squire, for those who don't know, is looking especially rad in an already-stacked year of slick releases. It blends 2D and 3D gameplay together in an uber colourful drawing book style aesthetic that's damn pleasing to the eye. The developer, All Possible Futures, is releasing it as its first game with Devolver Digital as a publisher, and if Devolver's name isn't a stamp of approval at this point for ambitious, amazing indies then I don't know what to tell you.

September is looking pretty stacked though, with Warhammer 40:000 Space Marine 2, Astro Bot, and the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster among others set to come out. But thankfully The Plucky Squire is different enough from those titles to warrant some breathing room. It'll appeal to a different crowd, one hopes. One that's big enough to make the game a success. Whatever PlayStation deal the devs have negotiated is sure to help too.

